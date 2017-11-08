Lenovo TB-X804 Tablet Hits GFXBench With Android Nougat

A new Lenovo-branded tablet has just surfaced on GFXBench, the Lenovo TB-X804. This won’t be the tablet’s final name, of course, this is just its model number, and truth be told, we’re not sure what the device will be called once it becomes official. In any case, this will be a mid-range tablet, but a very well-specced mid-range tablet. Having said that, GFXBench did share quite a few spec detail when it comes to this tablet, so read on if you’re interested.

According to the source, the Lenovo TB-X804 sports a 10-inch 1920 x 1200 display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The source also mentions that the device will be fueled by a Qualcomm-branded, 64-bit octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, while the Adreno 506 GPU is also mentioned here. Now, considering we’re looking at the Adreno 506 here, it is possible that this tablet will be fueled by either the Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 626 SoC, two SoCs which are basically identical, save for a different clock speed. The Lenovo TB-X804 tablet will sport an 8-megapixel camera on its back, while it will arrive with a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper. Android 7.1.1 Nougat is also mentioned in GFXBench’s listing, and it seems like the Lenovo TB-X804 will not sport NFC, though that was to be expected. It’s also worth noting that Lenovo’s custom UI will ship on top of Android here, in case you were wondering.

That is pretty much all the info that GFXBench shared when it comes to the Lenovo TB-X804. The last two tablets that Lenovo introduced are the Lenovo Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus, both of which were announced back in February of this year. Now, by the looks of it, the Lenovo TB-X804 will actually be quite similar to the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus in terms of specifications, so maybe it’s the same tablet but aimed at different markets, or something of the sort? Well, who knows, perhaps this is a slightly upgraded variant of the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus, we’ll just have to wait and see, though we probably won’t have to wait for long for Lenovo to introduce this tablet, stay tuned, we’ll report back as soon as new info pops up.