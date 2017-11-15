Lenovo Tab 7 Out In India With Android Nougat And Low Price

Lenovo India launched its latest Android tablet in the form of the Tab 7, with the new device appearing on Flipkart earlier today without any particular announcements. The slate is meant to compete in the lower mid-range and possibly even entry-level segment of the market, being delivered with modest specs and a low price tag of Rs. 9,999 which amounts to just over $150. For that kind of money, Lenovo is offering a tablet with a 6.98-inch IPS panel featuring an HD resolution of 1,280 by 720 pixels amounting to a regular widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9. The Lenovo Tab 7 is powered by the MediaTek MT8735B and MT8161 chips, depending on the model, with both having quad-core CPUs clocked at 1.3GHz and being accompanied by a Mali-T720 GPU.

The Lenovo Tab 7 backs its modest SoC with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card by up to 128GB. The rear side of the tablet houses a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus support, whereas its top bezel features a 2-megapixel sensor situated behind a fixed-focus lens primarily intended for casual video calls and not taking high-quality selfies. Android 7.0 Nougat is also part of the package, with the software being heavily modified by Lenovo. A comprehensive reskin of Google’s OS coupled with a low price tag is a combination indicating that the Lenovo Tab 7 will never receive any significant software support and is extremely unlikely to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo at any point in the future. The device is powered by a 3,500mAh battery which isn’t removable and comes with dual-SIM capabilities, as well as 4G, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS support. Its front speaker is also Dolby Atmos-enabled, according to the Chinese original equipment manufacturer which has extremely high hopes for its prospects in India going forward.

The Rs. 9,999 price tag of the Lenovo Tab 7 is technically a 25 percent discount but it’s presently unclear how long will the promotional pricing last until the device starts being sold for Rs 13,500 ($206). The Slate Black variant of the mobile offering appears to be the only one that’s been officially confirmed by the company so far and no indications of more models being in the works have yet been given by Lenovo.