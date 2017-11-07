Lei Jun Confirms That Xiaomi Has Big Plans For Next Year

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, spoke at the recent opening of a new, huge Mi Home store in China, and he said something rather interesting in the process. Xiaomi had unveiled its new Mi Home Shop in Shenzhen recently, in a huge space of 650 square meters, and during his speech, Lei Jun said that Xiaomi is aiming to become one of the top 500 enterprises in the world by next year, while he also expected that Xiaomi’s revenue surpasses 1 trillion Yuan in a decade, so within 10 years since the company was founded (Xiaomi was founded back in 2010).

For those of you who are unaware, Xiaomi had actually managed to ship out over 70 million smartphones this year already, which means that it beat its original goal, though it is now aiming to sell 90 million handsets by the end of 2017. Xiaomi had shipped out over 10 million smartphones in both September and October, which means that the company managed to sell 20 million smartphones in the last two months. Xiaomi’s sales are expected to go well over 80 million this year, the company will maybe even sell over 90 million handsets, and it seems like it is aiming to hit that magic 100 million number next year. Xiaomi had also managed to hit its target of 100 billion Yuan sales this year, and according to IDC’s report, Xiaomi actually managed to become the fifth largest smartphone manufacturer in the third quarter of this year, as the company managed to ship 27.6 million handsets in that quarter alone, and achieve YoY (Year-on-Year) growth of 102.6 percent, which is a considerable improvement.

Xiaomi has managed to get back to the right path this year, as the company’s sales were not exactly great for 2016. Xiaomi introduced a number of compelling smartphones this year, while the company also increased its offline presence in China, and is planning to continue doing so moving forward. It will be interesting to see how many devices will Xiaomi be able to sell by the end of this year, and will it improve its standing in China and on a global scale even further, as it’s facing fierce competition out there.

