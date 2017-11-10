Leaked OnePlus 5T Reviewer Kit Confirms Bezel-Less Design

Several leaked photographs depicting what’s said to be the OnePlus 5T’s reviewer kit emerged online on Friday, having been shared by one Twitter user earlier today. Besides the standard array of “Never Settle” gear, the kit appears to come with a brochure depicting the still-unannounced handset, seemingly confirming countless previous reports about the Android flagship. As suggested by the images seen in the gallery below, the OnePlus 5T will feature a largely bezel-less design, boasting an edge-to-edge screen with relatively minimal top and bottom bezels. The new aesthetic doesn’t provide enough room for a front-facing physical Home button, having apparently prompted OnePlus to move the fingerprint reader to the back of its next smartphone.

The positioning of the fingerprint reader also seems to be confirmed by several photographs of the official OnePlus 5T cases shared by the source, with all of the shown accessories having a centered, circular cutout situated approximately one third of the way down their panels. The rear plate of the OnePlus 5T otherwise seems to be mostly similar to the one of its predecessor, featuring a dual-camera setup entailing two horizontally arranged lenses in the top left corner of its rear plate and being accompanied by what appears to be a dual-LED flash. While the blurry brochure shot doesn’t make this explicitly clear, it appears that the circular fingerprint scanner may have OnePlus’s “[1+]” branding embedded into it. The stock wallpaper of the device seems to be of the abstract variety, featuring bright colors and being largely in line with many of its predecessors.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to be powered by the same hardware found inside the previous handset from the company, with numerous insiders claiming that the base model of the handset will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. A more premium variant with double the storage space and 8GB of RAM is also rumored to debut and was possibly benchmarked earlier today, though still running Android 7.1.1 Nougat instead of the newer Oreo build, presumably with OxygenOS on top of it. The OnePlus 5T will be officially announced on Thursday, November 16th, and is scheduled to start retailing on November 21st in North America and Europe, in addition to coming to India and China on November 28th and December 1st, respectively. Indian consumers will also have a chance to purchase the device early, with OnePlus planning a November 21st flash sale in the South Asian country.