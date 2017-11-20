Leak: Samsung Galaxy J (2018) Lineup To Adopt Dual Cameras

A new concept sketch said to be depicting one member of Samsung’s Galaxy J (2018) series appeared online on Monday, having been authored and shared by known industry insider Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his handle @OnLeaks. Mr. Hemmerstoffer claims that the image seen above is based on an account of a “reliable eyewitness” but may still be a “slightly inaccurate” representation of the final product. The actual device whose back panel is illustrated by the image hasn’t been named, most likely because the source wasn’t sure which handset they’re describing. The upcoming lineup of entry-level smartphones is expected to include the Galaxy J3 (2018), Galaxy J5 (2018), and the Galaxy J7 (2018), as well as market-specific models like the Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) that’s believed to be in the making for India.

The drawing itself shows a handset with a dual-camera setup entailing two vertically arranged sensors flanked by a dual-LED (dual-tone) flash from the right. No fingerprint scanner is present on the back panel, suggesting that even if the bezel-free, Infinity Display-centered design of the Galaxy S8 lineup and Galaxy Note 8 ends up trickling down to the Galaxy A (2018) series like recent rumors have suggested, the full-screen aesthetic won’t be part of the company’s entry-level product family for at least one more year. While not all of the Galaxy J (2017) devices featured a fingerprint scanner, none of their upcoming follow-ups should miss out on such a sensor which will presumably still be embedded into their physical Home buttons, as suggested by previous rumors.

The newly unveiled sketch also indicates that the unspecified Galaxy J (2018) handset will feature conventional volume buttons on its left edge when looked from the front, with the volume down button being opposed by the Power key on the right. A dedicated Bixby button doesn’t appear to be part of the package even though Samsung is presently integrating its artificial intelligence assistant into all of its new mobile offerings and is also likely to do so with the Galaxy J (2018) lineup. The handset’s corners appear to be even more curved than the ones found on the Galaxy J (2017) smartphones, with Samsung‘s branding being present approximately a third of the way down the device’s back panel. The new Galaxy J smartphones are expected to run a reskinned build of Android Nougat and launch by early 2018.