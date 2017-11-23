LEAGOO Intros Black Friday Sale, Tomtop ‘Snap Deals’ Coming

LEAGOO has just announced that you can get rather significant discount on a couple of its devices, as the company has launched a Black Friday sale on Tomtop. Now, if you’d like to get all the details regarding this sale, you can visit the provided link down below, but let’s talk about some specific deals in this article as well. The LEAGOO S8 and LEAGOO KIICAA MIX seem particularly interesting, as the two devices will be discounted by $90 and $60, respectively, but it’s worth noting that the sale is limited to a couple of dozen devices, so if you’re interested, it may be wise to act fast. Do keep in mind that the two phones are still not available, but they will be tomorrow, the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX’s ‘Snap Sale’ will kick off at 3PM UTC time, while the LEAGOO S8’s ‘Snap Sale’ will launch at 7PM UTC time on November 24.

The LEAGOO S8 is actually a phone which is inspired by the Galaxy S8, the device sports rather thin bezels, while it comes with a 5.72-inch 1440 x 1080 display by Sharp. This phone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The phone also sports two cameras on the back, 13 and 2-megapixel snapper, while you will find 8 and 2-megapixel cameras on its front side. A 2,940mAh battery is also included here, and the phone also comes with a fingerprint scanner. The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX, on the other hand, is a device which is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX. This phone comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while it utilizes a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display which is manufactured by Sharp. This phone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. 13 and 2-megapixel snappers are included on the back of this phone, while a single 13-megapixel camera can be found on its front side.

The LEAGOO S8’s retail price is $169.99, but you can get it for $79.99 if you act fast enough during the ‘Snap Sale’. The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX, however, usually costs $139.99, and if we factor in the $60 discount, you can grab this phone for the same price point as the LEAGOO S8, as it will end up costing you $79.99. Once again, LEAGOO is only selling a couple of dozen units of the LEAGOO S8 and LEAGOO KIICAA MIX via Tomtop as part of this sale, so make sure to act fast if you’re interested in grabbing either one of these phones. Links for both sales are included down below, but make sure to click them at the right time in order to get the discount.

LEAGOO's Black Friday sale on Tomtop