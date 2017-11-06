Latest UMIDIGI S2 Pro Teaser Promotes Water Resistance

UMIDIGI has an announcement planned for November 8 relating to its S2 Pro smartphone. Leading up to the date, the company has been releasing a series of teasers (typically one per day) highlighting the various selling points of the S2 Pro, including its display, battery life, storage capacity and so on. Now, the latest teaser has been released and this one turns the attention to the phone’s water-resistance.

While not outright confirming the level of resistance on offer with the UMIDIGI S2 Pro, the company has confirmed that the phone “has a daily waterproof rate” and that it is more than suitable for daily encounters with water, such as getting caught in the rain. While the company states it will further confirm the official water-resistance rating in due course it is largely expected that the rating will be an IP67 rating. Which if correct, will mean that in addition to offering protection against day-to-day water encounters the UMIDIGI S2 Pro will also be able to withstand submersion in water, for a limited time and to a limited depth. Irrespective of the rating, and when taking into account the rest of the specs on offer, it is clear this is the most powerful and feature-rich phone to come from Ulefone so far.

Speaking of which, while Ulefone is teasing the S2 Pro routinely at the moment, this is already a device that had previously been announced – alongside a more standard edition, the UMIDIGI S2. Of the two, the Pro model is the more premium and larger option due to the inclusion of a 6-inch display with a 2160 x 1080 resolution. A resolution which indicates this is a 18:9 aspect ratio display resulting in a bezel-less presentation. Inside, the UMIDIGI S2 Pro is powered by a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a MediaTek Helio P25, while camera prowess comes from the inclusion of a dual camera setup (spearheaded by a 13-megapixel camera and backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera), along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features include a 5,100 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). As mentioned, the company is planning on making an announcement regarding this smartphone on November 8 so more details on that will become available in the next couple of days.