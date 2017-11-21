Koogeek’s Black Friday Sale Includes Discounts, A Giveaway

Following dodocool’s Black Friday sale announcement that occurred earlier today, Koogeek has just announced its very own sales event. Koogeek is actually taking a very similar approach to dodocool, not only will a number of company’s devices be discounted at specific times for the next couple of days, but the company has also decided to throw a giveaway for its buyers, just like dodocool.

Now, before we start talking about specific deals, it’s worth noting that Koogeek will give away one brand new iPhone X, just like dodocool, and in addition to that, the company will also give away 10 Smart Arm Blood Pressure Monitors, and 20 Smart Sockets to the lucky winners. Those buyers who’d like to participate will need to enter their e-mail on the company’s website, just follow the provided link / banner down below for more info. The winners will be announced via Koogeek’s official Facebook page on December 1, in case you were wondering. Now, as far as discounts are concerned, Koogeek has decided to discount some of its products up to 52 percent. In the very near future, the Apple HomeKit-enabled smart light bulb will be available for purchase for $26.98, while it usually costs $39.99. This discount will become available starting today at 11AM PST, and it will end at 5PM PST. The HomeKit-enable Smart Plug will go on sale tomorrow, the sale will commence at 1:35AM PST, while it will end at 7:35AM PST. This Smart Plug will be priced at $19.99, while its regular price is $28.99.

The HomeKit-enabled Smart Light Switch will also go on sale starting tomorrow, at 4AM PST, while the sale will end at 10AM PST. This gadget will be priced at $27.99, which is a considerable discount considering that it usually costs $42.99. The HomeKit-enabled ‘Improved’ Smart Plug usually costs $34.99, but you’ll be able to get it for $25.99 starting tomorrow at 10:40AM PST, while the sale will end at 4:40PM PST. There are a couple of more products listed on the company’s website, if you’d like to know more about the discounted products and the giveaway that Koogeek has organized, follow the provided link & banner down below.

Koogeek Black Friday sale (more info)