iOttie Unveils a Slew of New Car Mounts & A Bike Mount

iOttie has just announced a slew of new products today which include a couple of car mounts, as well as a Fast Wireless Charging car mount and rounding things up with a Bike Mount. All five of these products are available for purchase on Amazon beginning today. These are all universal and will work with any smartphone, even iOttie released these today to go with the new Apple iPhone X.

First up is the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Mount. This one is retailing for $39.95, and it’s a mount that can clamp onto either the dashboard or your windshield. It features a strong suction cup and some sticky gel to keep things in place and also offers some increased range, strength and stability. The next two are Air Vent and CD Slot mounts, both of which are priced at $24.95. These are pretty simple, but they attach to either the air vent or the CD slot in your car. Which will keep your device out of eyesight and keep your eyes on the road, but still in reach.

The next two are perhaps the most interesting mounts from iOttie. It’s the Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount, this is the most expensive of the bunch, as expected, with a price tag of $54.95. This is similar to the Dashboard & Windshield Mount, but it has Qi Wireless Charging built in, which is going to allow you to also charge your phone while it’s mounted. Finally, there’s the Easy One Touch 4 Bike Mount. This one is also priced at $24.95, and allows you to mount your phone on your bike when you’re out cycling. There is a flexible safety grip here, which is going to keep your phone gripped tightly while you’re running over bumpy roads and such. But it does also work well to allow you to use your phone for navigation without taking your hands off of the handlebars.

All five of these car mounts are available now from Amazon, and they are actually a tad cheaper than their regular prices. They are all $5 off right now, but the Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount is actually only available from third party resellers, so it’s possible that iOttie has run out of their initial batch, but they should be back in stock soon. You can pick them up from the link below.