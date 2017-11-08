Instagram Stories Now Allows Sharing Photos Older Than A Day

Instagram Stories has added a new feature that allows you to upload photos and videos to the ephemeral platform even if the media file is more than 24 hours old, so you can now start adding media content from your camera roll and share it with your friends a day or more after taking them.

The update is now live for the version 18 of Instagram on Android devices. In order to get started with the new feature, you only need to open the camera roll by swiping up from your camera or just tap the gallery icon to search for photos or videos that you want to add to your Story. Note that this is the same process that you would typically follow when uploading photos or videos not more than a day old to Instagram Stories. For media content that hasn’t been taken in the last 24 hours, Instagram provides you with the option to indicate when the photo or video was taken with the use of a new sticker which you can resize and rotate prior to sharing it, just like you normally would.

Instagram also recently added new features to Stories with the goal of improving its overall user experience when it comes to sharing photos and videos. This September, the photo-sharing service added the ability to allow you to share Stories directly with friends and family via its Direct messaging platform, with the feature hitting the mobile version of the app on a global scale as part of the update version 11. A month later, the platform also started allowing users to cross-post their Instagram Stories directly to Facebook through a simple toggle. Most recently, Instagram rolled out its sponsored post tools to more users. The new feature itself appears to include some elements that are noticeably similar to Snapchat’s Memories feature, with this particular product strategy of taking inspiration from competitors being common for the Facebook-owned social media platform. Instagram presently boasts more than 800 million users, whereas Stories has over 300 million people around the globe using it, thus being the most popular ephemeral messaging service on the planet.