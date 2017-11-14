IDC’s Q3 Report: Xiaomi Catches Up With Samsung In India

IDC (International Data Corporation) has just released its new smartphone market share report for India, and according to the provided info, Xiaomi actually managed to catch up with Samsung, and now sits at the very top of the list. As a reminder, Samsung held 24 percent of the smartphone market in India in the second quarter of this year, while Xiaomi managed to get 17 percent, but things drastically changed in three months it seems, read on.

According to new data provided by IDC, both Samsung and Xiaomi now hold 23.5 percent of the smartphone market in India. The two companies are followed by Lenovo, who holds 9 percent of the market, and Vivo, a company which managed to grab 8.5 percent. The fifth-placed company is OPPO with 7.9 percent of the market, and the remaining 27.6 percent is reserved for all the other companies who are doing business in India. A total of 39 million handsets were shipped in the country in the third quarter of this year, which represents a 21 percent YoY (Year-on-Year) growth. In addition to that, it’s worth noting that India’s shipments accounted for 10 percent of the global smartphone shipments, which is yet another record for this company. Xiaomi itself revealed a while back that they’ve managed to ship out 9.2 million handset in the third quarter, and such sales managed to improve the company’s standing in the country even further, and it will surely be interesting to see what will happen in the fourth quarter of the year, will Xiaomi manage to trump Samsung and claim the first place for itself. Judging by the company’s growth rate in India, that is to be expected, but we’ll have to wait and see what will happen.

Now, as far as best selling phones are concerned, Samsung’s Galaxy J2, Galaxy J7 Next and Galaxy J7 Max sit at the very top of the pecking order, as these three phones accounted for 60 percent of Samsung’s overall shipments in the country in the third quarter of this year. Considering this is the third quarter we’re talking about here, it’s worth noting that these sales were noted before Diwali and all the sales that took place during it, so the results could be considerably different after Q4 numbers arrive, though we’ll have to wait for the end of the year in order to get such results.