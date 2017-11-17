Huawei’s Black Friday Deals Include Mate 9, Honor 6X & More

Huawei today announced its Black Friday deals that will kick off next Thursday. Huawei is offering some pretty good discounts on some of its more popular products, over at Amazon, B&H Photo as well as Newegg (they will also be available in select Walmart stores).

When it comes to smartphones, Huawei is discounting the Mate 9 and the Honor 6X. The Huawei Mate 9 is getting a $100 discount, bringing it down to $399. The Mate 9 is a 5.9-inch smartphone with a 4000mAh battery inside and 64GB of storage, there’s also Alexa built-in. Meanwhile the Honor 6X is getting a $50 price cut, bringing it down to $149. This is a more mid-range smartphone from its Honor brand, and it has a 5.5-inch display with a rather large 3350mAh battery inside. These smartphones have actually seen these price drops ahead of Black Friday, but they will officially drop back to these prices on Thursday.

Both the Huawei Watch 2 Classic and Sport are getting price drops as well. Getting $150 and $120 knocked off of their regular prices, respectively. This brings the Huawei Watch 2 Classic down to $200, and the Huawei Watch Sport down to $179. Those are the lowest prices either model has seen since they launched a few months ago. The MediaPad lineup are also on sale. With the MediaPad M3 32GB model getting a $70 price cut, the MediaPad M3 Lite (8 and 10 inch models) getting a $30 price cut, the MediaPad T3 (8 and 10 inch models) get a $20 price cut and finally the MediaPad T3 7-inch also gets a $20 price cut.

That’s not all from Huawei, on the Windows side of things, the Huawei Matebook E and Matebook X are both getting $300 price cuts. As if that weren’t enough, it also comes with the Portfolio Keyboard as well as Office 365 Personal. That brings their prices down to $499 and $799 respectively, making for some pretty incredible prices on some Windows 2-in-1 laptops/tablets from Huawei. These are also part of the Microsoft Signature Edition series, so these are high-end tablets from Huawei. These deals all start on Thursday, November 23rd and will end on November 27th, and will last as long as they are in stock.