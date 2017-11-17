Huawei Mate 10 Pro Now Available For Purchase At Vodafone UK

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro that made its debut back in October is now available for purchase in the UK, as carrier Vodafone has started selling the smartphone on various plans. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is a high-end smartphone with powerful specs and features all around, seeking to compete with top flagships on the market. To further sweeten the deal and attract more prospective shoppers, Vodafone UK is also throwing in a free Huawei Watch 2 smartwatch to the first 1,000 Huawei Mate 10 Pro buyers. High-end specs don’t come cheap, however, and the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is no exception.

Vodafone UK is offering the Huawei Mate 10 Pro starting at £10 down and £46 per month for 24 months, which it says is its best-selling plan. Included in the price are unlimited talk and text, as well as 4GB of 4G LTE data per month and Vodafone Global Roaming. The carrier also offers a number of other plans, with various prices and perks, to suit more budgets and preferences. Vodafone is only offering the Black version of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro with 128GB of internal storage space. It remains unclear for now whether the carrier will add more color options and configurations in the future.

For those unfamiliar with the device, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro comes with a 6-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels, an 18:9 aspect ratio and HDR technology for high contrast and vivid colors. Under the hood, the handset packs a 64-bit octa-core Kirin 970 SoC and 6GB of RAM. Other notable specs include a large 4,000mAh non-removable battery with Huawei’s fast charging technology, which can bring the smartphone’s battery level from 0 to 58 percent in just half an hour. Compared to the regular Huawei Mate 10, Huawei says the Mate 10 Pro delivers a 30 percent better battery life. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro further comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, 20 and 12-megapixel dual rear cameras with Leica lenses, dual-LED, dual-tone flash and laser autofocus, and an 8-megapixel front camera. On the software side, the smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, with Huawei’s own EMUI 8.0 on top. The Huawei Watch 2 smartwatch can be paired with the Huawei Mate 10 Pro via Bluetooth, allowing users to answer calls, see notifications, and stay connected even without having the smartphone in hand.