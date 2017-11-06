Huawei Mate 10 Pro Flagship Gets The Teardown Treatment

Following the Huawei Mate 10 teardown that we’ve talked about earlier today, the first teardown of its sibling, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, popped up as well. This teardown comes from China as well, and even though the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are similar in many ways, there are some differences between these two phones. The main difference comes down to the fingerprint scanner, as the Mate 10 comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while the Mate 10 Pro features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. In any case, let’s take a look at the teardown procedure, shall we.

The first thing you need to do here is turn off your smartphone, and remove its SIM card tray which is placed on the left. After that, you’ll need to use a heat gun on the phone’s back side, and after you heat up its back side to a certain degree, you’ll need a suction cup in order to open up the phone, and remove its back side. In addition to the suction cup, you’ll also need some sort of a pry tool, like a card of some sort, in order to pry open the phone. While removing the Mate 10 Pro’s backplate, be very careful not to cut the fingerprint scanner’s cable, you’ll need to carefully detach it. At this point you’ll need a screwdriver in order to remove quite a few screws you’ll spot on the inside of the Mate 10 Pro, and after you do that, you’ll get access to the phone’s mainboard and its camera sensors, well, after you remove the screws, a two backplates which are covering the main board (plastic and metal ones). From here, you can also remove the ribbon which is placed on top of the battery, and remove the battery itself as well. For the full teardown information, visit the source link down below, and in the gallery below this article, you will find a number of images which will guide you through this teardown one step at a time.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro sports a 6-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED display, while the phone is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. The device is fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it packs in 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage, depending on which variant you opt to purchase. The device offers a set of stereo speakers, while a 4,000mAh non-removable battery is also included in the package. On the back of the Mate 10 Pro, you’ll notice 20 and 12-megapixel snappers, on top of which you’ll get Leica’s lenses.