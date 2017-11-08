Huawei Mate 10 Pro Firmware Files Suggest AT&T Launch

Huawei Mate 10 Pro firmware files that have been discovered suggest an AT&T launch of the device, which would mark Huawei’s second flagship device in the U.S. market, the first being the Mate 9, yet not necessarily the second time that a Huawei device has been sold within the region as there have been plenty already available in the U.S. The firmware files in question appear to reference a small number of AT&T’s pre-installed applications, which, would only be there for a device that AT&T was actually going to carry. Though this isn’t a confirmation by any means that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will land on AT&T’s network officially, it’s probably as close as it will get to a confirmation for now.

As for which pre-installed apps are listed in the firmware files, it looks like there are quite a few, which includes an app labeled as ATTSUW and ATTSmartWiFi. What’s more, is that the firmware files that listed these pre-installed applications are reportedly labeled with the name BLA-A09-att-us, which further points to the possibility that AT&T is going to be carrying a version of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro for the U.S. market. Whether or not this will end up being an AT&T exclusive is unclear, but for now it seems like AT&T may end up being the sole carrier for this device, though it could certainly come to other carriers in the U.S. as well.

In addition to the above-mentioned apps, others like BlockedNumberProvier, CalendarProvider, and CallProtect_ATT are also listed in the firmware files for this device. If the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is coming to AT&T, at the moment there’s still no timeframe for a launch date, which means that it could still be a while before subscribers of the U.S.’ second-largest wireless network have a chance to get their hands on the phone. The Mate 10 Pro was just announced in the middle of last month, though it was initially announced for the European market, and it was even more recently announced that it would be coming to the UK on November 17th, which is just nine days out from now so perhaps Huawei or AT&T will have more to share about a U.S. launch sometime in the near future.