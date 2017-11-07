Huawei Mate 10 Lite Official Listing Appears, Priced At €399

Huawei had introduced three of its Mate 10 flagships last month, and soon after that, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite mid-range was announced as well, though it was not listed on the company’s official website, until now. The Huawei Mate 10 Lite listing appeared on Huawei Germany’s website, and it not only confirmed the phone’s design, but also its specifications, while we also know the phone’s price in Europe now, read on.

As you can see, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite is a metal-clad phone, which sports a dual camera setup on the back. The device comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and its dual camera setup protrudes on the back a bit. The Mate 10 Lite does sport rather thin bezels, but nowhere near the extent of the Huawei Mate 10 or the Mate 10 Pro. The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is actually priced at €399 ($463) in Germany, and it comes with rather compelling specs, it might be a mid-range phone, but it’s quite a powerful mid-ranger. The Huawei Mate 10 Lite sports a 5.9-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) IPS FullView display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is fueled by Huawei’s mid-range processor, the Kirin 659 64-bit octa-core SoC, and this handset comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while the company’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin is installed on top of Google’s OS.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is a quad camera smartphones, it sports 16 and 2-megapixel snappers on its back, while you’re getting 13 and 2-megapixel front-facing cameras as well. A 3,340mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and so is Bluetooth 4.2. The Mate 10 Lite is a dual SIM smartphone, you’re getting two nano SIM slots here, and the phone offers 4G LTE connectivity, of course. The device comes in Graphite Black, Prestige Gold and Aurora Blue color variants, and chances are it will roll out to more markets in the near future, it will probably reach more countries in Europe first, and move to other regions from there, though nothing has been confirmed just yet, so we’ll have to wait and see what will happen.