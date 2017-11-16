Huawei Is Doing Really Well In Europe, According To AppBrain

New data from AppBrain shows that Huawei’s presence across Europe is continuing to grow. The Chinese company has been pushing heavily in European markets for the past couple of years and its efforts are clearly working, with the Huawei P8 Lite, originally released in 2015 alongside the flagship Huawei P8, now one of the most used smartphones in Europe. The device is the number one Android smartphone in Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Slovakia. While it sits at number two in Italy and the Czech Republic and also rounds off the top three in both Bulgaria and Hungary.

Not only this, but the updated version of the P8 Lite, dubbed the P8 Lite (2017), has also captured interest across Europe and is quickly becoming one of the more popular devices. In fact, the P8 Lite and P8 Lite (2017) together hold 6 percent of the Android market in Hungary, 5.1 percent in Italy and Poland, 4.7 percent in Finland and Portugal, and 3.9 percent in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Spain. But these aren’t the only impressive figures from the company, with Huawei holding just under 30 percent of the Android market in Finland. The Chinese giant also occupies over 18.9 percent of the Italian market, 17.2 percent in the Czech Republic and similar figures in both Hungary and Slovakia, while the company’s share in Spain and Portugal is slightly lower at 13.4 percent. Despite Huawei’s success, though, Samsung still has a major lead over the competition, with its market share consistently falling between the 55 and 65 percent bracket in Western Europe, while in Central and Southern European countries the South Korean giant still holds the lead, though its market share is significantly lower. In the Czech Republic, Samsung holds 33.2 percent of the market, which is its lowest share across Europe. Nonetheless, the figure still represents nearly double that of second place Huawei, putting into perspective Samsung’s hold on the continent.

It’s clear that Huawei’s efforts in the past years have definitely paid off, but with Samsung holding such a significant lead over the competition and showing no signs of a weakening position, the Chinese company may have a long wait before it becomes the number one vendor across Europe. Huawei is certainly doing something right, though. After all, this year’s Huawei P10 and P10 Plus improved over their predecessor’s sales figure, and the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 which only launched at the beginning of the year is already one of the most popular devices throughout Europe.