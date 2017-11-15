HTC UK’s Black Friday Sale Starts Monday For HTC Club Members

HTC UK’s Black Friday sale will last for the entirety of next week, the British division of the Taiwanese phone maker said Wednesday morning. The steep discounts offered as part of the sale will be available exclusively to HTC Club members in the United Kingdom, though joining what’s essentially a more robust newsletter platform is both free and easy to do as it only requires you to fill out a short form accessible by referring to the banner below. Starting next Monday, November 20th, the sale will last throughout the week and officially conclude on 11:59 PM local time the following Monday, November 27th. As expected, all of the deals will also be limited by supplies, many of which may not last for eight full days, as suggested by HTC.

The HTC U11 is highlighted as the top deal set to be offered as part of the upcoming Black Friday sale, with both the 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants of the device being planned for a 20 percent discount; instead of £599 and £649, the two models will set you back only £479 and £519 next week. The HTC U Ultra is set to receive a comparable discount, with the phone maker confirming its previously released Android flagship will be discounted from £449 to £359. The HTC 10’s price tag will also drop by 20 percent over the same period, temporarily amounting to only £319 instead of £399. The HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle will go down from £229 to £183 next week, while the HTC A9s will only set you back £159, 20 percent less than its regular £199 price tag.

Other Black Friday 2017 deals that HTC UK is planning to offer include the HTC U Play for £239.00, and a 10 percent discount on the newly launched HTC U11 Plus and U11 Life. The Ceramic Black variant of the HTC U11 Plus will hence only cost £629, with the Brilliant Black U11 Life model being priced at £314 over the upcoming eight-day period. More discounts and additional surprises may also be debuted by the company next week, with HTC Club members all being set to receive a reminder once the sale goes live. HTC is expected to confirm more Black Friday deals in other parts of the world by early next week.