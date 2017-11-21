HTC U11 Plus Pre-Orders Go Live In The UK, Ships In December

The new HTC U11 Plus flagship has been brought to the United Kingdom on pre-order terms where the device is now available for pre-purchase – as expected – only in the Ceramic Black color option. The smartphone comes with 128GB of on-board memory and carries a price tag of £699 or the rough equivalent of $929 at today’s conversion rate. Prospective buyers can also benefit from a discounted price for the JBL USB C Reflect Aware earbuds along with every HTC U11 Plus purchase and can also take advantage of a 10 percent Black Friday discount once they sign up for the HTC Club, after which they’ll receive a coupon code.

The HTC U11 Plus is the company’s latest flagship and the first HTC handset to adopt an 18:9 aspect ratio with its 6-inch display. The Super LCD6 panel of the product has a resolution of 2880 x 1440 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and much like the HTC U11 and Google’s latest Pixel 2 smartphones, the device takes advantage of the Edge Sense technology, allowing users to initiate specific actions like launching apps by squeezing the sides of the phone. Like many other premium smartphones released this year, the HTC U11 Plus utilizes Qualcomm’s finest Snapdragon 835 chipset housing eight Kryo CPU cores and the Adreno 540 graphics chip. It’s worth noting that the device was initially unveiled in two main variants each adopting different RAM and storage configurations, and prospective buyers in the U.K. might be pleased to learn that the variant currently available for pre-order carries 128GB of on-board storage up from 64GB, and 6GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB.

Powered by a 3,930mAh battery, the HTC U11 Plus offers Quick Charge 3.0 functionality through a USB Type-C connector, and while it doesn’t have wireless charging capabilities, its internal components are enclosed in an IP68-rated body promising complete protection against dust and the ability to survive underwater at depths of up to one meter for half an hour. Prospective buyers in the UK can refer to the banner below in order to secure the device on pre-order terms, though no exact shipping date has yet been provided by the company, with the local branch of HTC only saying that the U11 Plus will be released at some point in December.

