HTC U11 Life is Now Available at T-Mobile & Unlocked for $349

The HTC U11 Life was one of two new smartphones announced earlier this week by the Taiwanese manufacturer. And now the device is actually available for purchase. The HTC U11 Life is a mid-range flagship from the company, and it has a rather mid-range price of $349. HTC is selling it at T-Mobile as well as unlocked. The unlocked model is GSM unlocked only, so it’ll work on T-Mobile and AT&T.

There’s a 5.2-inch 1080p display on the HTC U11 Life here, it’s a standard 16:9 aspect ratio display and not the taller 18:9 which is only on the HTC U11 Plus. The HTC U11 Life is also powered by the newer Snapdragon 630 chipset and comes with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage. Both the front and rear cameras are 16-megapixel and have apertures of f/2.0. While the rear-facing camera can do 4K recording, the front is only able to do up to 1080p. And that’s likely due to the space required for keeping that camera cool. This is all powered by a 2600mAh battery which is not removable.

As is the case with most smartphones today, the HTC U11 Life is more than just hardware, HTC has done quite a bit with software here. The squeeze functionality from the HTC U11 earlier this year, is still here and it has been expanded. So now you can do a few more things by squeezing the phone, like opening different apps and such. HTC has also included a pair of earbuds with the HTC U11 Life, remember there’s no headphone jack so these actually work from the USB-C port. These headphones are actually fairly decent and provide noise cancellation. The HTC U11 Life does also support Bluetooth 5.0, so you can connect to multiple devices at the same time. The HTC U11 Life is available now for $349, which doesn’t seem to be a bad price for this smartphone. HTC is only selling it in blue however, the other colors were saved for the higher-end HTC U11 Plus that’s not coming to the US.