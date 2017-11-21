HTC Details Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals In US, Canada

Starting today, HTC is launching its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offering a wide variety of products at a discounted price in both the United States and Canada. The list of products includes two of the OEM’s newest smartphones added to the U11 series, the Sprint-exclusive HTC Bolt, as well as a wide range of accessories, some of which have been bundled for free with specific smartphone purchases.

Starting off with the discounts in the United States, the HTC Bolt is now available for $400 off which brings the original $600 price tag down to $200, and additionally, each HTC Bolt purchase will be bundled with a free HTC Fetch keychain token worth $19.99. Meanwhile, the HTC U11 flagship benefits from a $50 discount bringing the price of the 64GB and 128GB models down to $599 and $679, respectively. Once again, each HTC U11 purchase will be bundled with a free HTC Fetch but will also benefit from a free pair of JBL Reflect Aware C headphones worth $199. The flagship’s more compact sibling known as the HTC U11 Life is also bundled with the free HTC Fetch token but retains the original launch price of $349, and lastly, every HTC accessory is now available for 50 percent off with each new smartphone purchase, and protective cases for the HTC One M8, M9, and the A9 can be bought individually for $5 each.

As for Canada, the Taiwanese OEM doesn’t include any deals for the HTC U11 Life in the region and the HTC Bolt is also missing for obvious reasons, but the company does offer the HTC U11 flagship for CAD $75 off, or CAD $824 for the 64GB model and CAD $924 for the 128GB variant. Same as in the US, the HTC U11 is paired with a free pair of JBL Reflect Aware C headphones worth CAD $269, and all accessories bought alongside a new smartphone will carry half the original price. Finally, existing HTC One M8, M9, and A9 owners can also take advantage of these discounts to acquire protective cases for CAD $10 per unit. Prospective buyers and bargain hunters looking forward to benefitting from HTC’s latest discounts will need to act no later than November 29th as the ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will no longer be in effect following that date.