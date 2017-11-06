Honor V10 With Full-Screen Display To Be Unveiled Next Month

This September, a series of leaked photos indicated that Huawei’s sub-brand Honor might be working on a direct Honor V9 sequel, and according to new reports, this particular device will be called the Honor V10 and officially launch in London on December 5th. The smartphone is expected to feature a full-screen bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and will reportedly borrow some internal hardware characteristics from its close relatives – the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

Bits of previously leaked information about the alleged Honor V10 have been recently discovered in a couple of certification documents revealing the model numbers BKL-AL00, BKL-TL00, and BKL-AL20, as well as a battery supporting an unspecified fast charging solution. Additionally, the smartphone will reportedly make use of the Kirin 970 chipset manufactured by Huawei’s HiSilicon, the same system-on-chip that can be found inside the Mate 10 and 10 Pro. The device is also said to offer 6GB of internal memory and should come in two configurations including 64GB and 128GB of storage space. The back panel of the handset could accommodate a dual-camera setup comprising a 20-megapixel shooter paired with a 16-megapixel sensor, but it’s unclear what sensor will be fitted at the top of its supposedly bezel-less front-panel. Lastly, the rumored Honor V10 is expected to sport a 5.99-inch display which will presumably offer a pixel count comparable to the one of the Honor V9’s 5.7-inch panel which clocks in at a resolution of 2560 x 1440. Due to the widely reported 18:9 image format, the Honor V10 will likely feature a QHD+ resolution of 2880 x 1440.

Assuming that the Honor V10 will borrow other features from the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, then it’s highly probable that the device will ship with the most recent version of the company’s proprietary Android skin Emotion UI (EMUI) 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It should also feature a USB Type-C connector, especially since the Honor V9 already does, and will probably rely on a fairly large battery, as the Honor V9 and both Mate 10 models boast 4,000mAh units. Whether all of the aforementioned details will come to pass remains to be seen, likely in a month’s time at most.