Honor V10 Surfaces On TENAA With 4GB Of RAM, Dual Cameras

The upcoming Honor V10 got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC). This listing dates back to November 9, though it’s only now making the rounds. The Honor V10 will be announced on November 28 in China, Honor had confirmed that much already, while the phone will likely be introduced for the international market in December. In any case, this TENAA listing revealed not only the Honor V10’s specifications, but also the phone’s design, so read on if you’re interested.

As you can see in the gallery down below, the Honor V10 will sport rather thin bezels, though not as thin as some flagship handsets out there. All of the phone’s physical buttons will be located on the right, while the device will utilize on-screen navigation keys. The phone arrived at TENAA with a model number ‘BND-AL00’, and this handset has been leaking all over the internet for weeks at this point. As you can see, the fingerprint scanner will be included on the back side of the device, while the phone itself will be made out of metal. A dual camera setup is placed on the back side of this phone as well, while you’ll notice the ‘Honor’ branding on both the device’s front and back sides. The Honor V10 will sport a 5.93-inch fullHD (2160 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It’s worth noting that Honor may introduce a 6GB RAM variant of the phone as well, and chances are that the 6GB RAM variant will arrive with 128GB of internal storage.

TENAA also confirmed that the Honor V10 will sport a 3,240mAh non-removable battery, while Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on the phone, along with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin which will be included on top of Google’s OS. The Honor V10 will support both FDD-LTE and TD-LTE 4G LTE connectivity, while the phone will be announced in Gold, Black and Blue color variants, if TENAA is to be believed. The source also says that the phone will measure 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6mm, and weigh 165 grams. Honor had already scheduled a press conference in the UK for December 5, though we’re still not sure if the company plans to introduce the Honor V10 during that press conference, or something else entirely, stay tuned.

Buy the Honor 6X