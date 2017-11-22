Honor V10 Real Life Image Leaks, Thin Bezels In Tow

The alleged Honor V10 actually surfaced earlier today, and it showed off a design that is different than previous rumors suggested, well, a real life image of the phone has just surfaced yet again. If you take a look at the provided image above, you’ll be able to see the alleged Honor V10 handset, along with its rather thin bezels. Now, the top and bottom bezels on this handset are noticeably thicker than they were on the phone that surfaced earlier today, and this design actually looks far more believable, read on.

The bezels here are still quite thin, but are thicker than they were on the previous image, though the phone looks far more similar to the device that TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) reported quite recently. In fact, chances are that this is the final design of the upcoming Honor V10 handset, which is scheduled to arrive on November 28, as Honor will introduce this phone on that day in China, that much the company already confirmed. The company’s logo will be placed below the display, while the fingerprint scanner will be located on the back of this phone. The device will be made out of metal, it seems, and you will be able to find two cameras on the back of this phone. All of the device’s physical keys will be placed on the right-hand side of this phone, which probably means that the SIM card tray will be included on the left. The glass on top of the Honor V10’s display will be curved, that is easily noticeable by looking at the provided image.

Having said that, TENAA actually revealed the Honor V10’s specifications recently, well, most of them. The Honor V10 will sport a 5.93-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM, and it will be fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core SoC, Huawei’s flagship processor. 20 and 16-megapixel shooters will probably be included on the back, while the device will ship with fast charging, and a 3,240mAh non-removable battery. Android Nougat or Android Oreo will come pre-installed on the Honor V10, while you’ll be able to find Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin on top of it.

