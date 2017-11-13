Honor 7X Android Mid-Ranger Is An Amazon Exclusive In India

The Honor 7X Android mid-ranger will be retailed in India exclusively through Amazon, the local branch of the e-commerce giant confirmed on Monday, just over a month after the smartphone officially launched in China. No firm release date has yet been provided by Amazon, though the handset is expected to become commercially available by the end of the month. Consumers in the South Asian country are currently able to register their interest in the Honor 7X and will be notified about its availability details in the coming weeks. The latest mid-range offering from Huawei’s subsidiary is expected to start at around Rs. 13,000, i.e. $200. The base model of the handset is presently retailing in China for 1,299, or the equivalent of $195.

Consumers who register their interest in the Honor 7X will have a chance to win one of over 1,000 prizes given away by Amazon to celebrate the phone’s launch, including seven trips to just as many destinations around the world worth Rs. 75,000 ($1,146) each, ten Honor 7X units, 150 power banks, and 850 pairs of earbuds. Refer to the banner below for more details on the contest. The handset itself is meant to compete in the upper mid-range segment of the smartphone market, the most competitive one there is in India. It comes with a 5.93-inch LCD panel featuring an FHD+ resolution of 2,160 by 1,080 pixels amounting to a tall aspect ratio of 2:1, or 18:9. Coupled with relatively thin bezels, this form factor allows the Honor 7X to be a full-fledged phablet that’s easier to grip than comparable devices with 16:9 displays. Honor’s new mobile offering is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC and 4GB of RAM, with the phone itself being set to be offered in three variants, featuring 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of internal flash memory expandable with a microSD card by up to 256GB. The microSD card tray also doubles as a second Nano SIM slot since the phone features a Hybrid Dual-SIM setup.

The Honor 7X ships with Android 7.0 Nougat enhanced with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 skin and will presumably receive an upgrade to Oreo in the near future. The rear panel of the handset features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel one, with its top bezel sporting an 8-megapixel module. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is also part of the package, as is a 3,340mAh non-removable battery and 4G VoLTE support.