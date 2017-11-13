HOMTOM S7 Is Now Available For Pre-Order For $109.99

HOMTOM has just announced that its HOMTOM S7 handset will become available for pre-order starting on November 13, in other words, today. The HOMTOM S7 is HOMTOM’s newest handset which sports really thin bezels, and along with that, really nice design, and a compelling spec sheet. Before we start talking about the device itself, though, it’s worth noting that HOMTOM announced that the phone will be available for only $109.99 from November 13 to November 19, after which its price point will jump to $119.99. You can pre-order a copy from Tomtop, TinyDeal or AliExpress, links have been included below this article.

That being said, the HOMTOM S7 comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on the back. Its cameras are vertically aligned, and the company’s logo is placed on the back of the device as well, while the phone takes advantage of on-screen buttons. All of the device’s physical keys are included on the right, while you will find its SIM card tray on the left. This smartphone, like many other out there, comes with an 18:9 display aspect ratio, which makes it narrower than other phones with the display of its size. Speaking of which, the HOMTOM S7 sports a 5.5-inch 1280 x 640 display, which is a rather odd display resolution, but there you have it. The phone also comes with a frame made out of metal, and it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor.

The HOMTOM S7 packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable native storage, while you will find 13 and 2-megapixel snappers on its back. An 8-megapixel camera is included on the front side of this smartphone, and the device also comes with two SIM card slots. A 2,900mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this offering, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device. The HOMTOM S7 is available in Black, Silver and Blue color variants, while it offers support for FDD-LTE 4G LTE, bands 1, 3, 7, 8 and 20. If you’d like to know more about the HOMTOM S7, or if you’d like to buy one, visit one of the provided links down below, as per usual.

Pre-order the HOMTOM S7 (Tomtop)

Pre-order the HOMTOM S7 (TinyDeal)

Pre-order the HOMTOM S7 (AliExpress)