Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: The Ultimate Smartphone & Tech Gift Guide
The Best Tech Gift Guide to help you shop for anyone on your list covering everything from Smartphones, Laptops, Chromebooks, Tablets, Streaming Devices, TVs, Home Theaters, Wearables, Smart Fitness, Gaming VR, Speakers, Audio, Accessories, Home Automation and more. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching pretty quickly, it’s time to get a jump start and make sure you have everything you need to buy this year at your fingertips so you don’t miss out on the once-a-year deals. As always, Android Headlines has put together a number of gift guides, helping you find the perfect gift. Whether that is a smartphone, a smart thermostat, a smart speaker, a new gaming PC or really anything else in the tech world we’ve got you covered.
When it comes to smartphones, it’s hard to go wrong with something like the OnePlus 5 or the Moto G5 Plus. Both are great smartphones at somewhat low prices. But there’s also the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 that are a bit more expensive. All of the smartphones on our list linked below are good options, in fact there are no bad options in that list. With a new smartphone comes smartphone accessories. If you do pick up a new smartphone for someone on your list, make sure to also pick up a case or a screen protector. The last thing they’d want is to drop it and destroy the screen seconds after opening their present.
Gamers are also covered with VR headsets, game consoles and much more. Luckily for those that want to own the Nintendo Switch this year, it should be much easier to pick up than last year. Nintendo appears to have it in stock at most retailers, although that may change as we get closer to the holidays. There’s also some great gaming accessories in our lists, including gaming mice, keyboards and much more. If you’re in need of a new gaming PC, there are many great ones in our Laptop guide, like the Razer Blade Stealth, which is likely every gamer’s dream to have.
That’s just a taste of what is in our gift guides this year. There’s sure to be something for every single person on your list this time around, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find something for everyone. Of course, if there is, we do also have a list of items that are under $100 and another under $500, especially for those that have a set budget for this year’s holidays.
Smartphones are always great gifts for anyone and everyone on your list. We’ve rounded up the best smartphones in various categories to pick up this holiday season. From the inexpensive smartphones like the Moto G5 Plus, to expensive smartphones with every feature imaginable like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and everything in between.
If you’re located in China or India, or have someone on your list that is, then this is the list for you. Here you’ll find the best smartphones available in either country. Whether that is the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 or something like the OnePlus 5, everything is covered here. These phones are made specifically for these countries so that they will work over there without any issues.
You can’t buy a new smartphone and not pick up some accessories for that new smartphone. Whether it’s a case, screen protector or even a spare charger to charge that new phone. Everything is covered here. If you are picking up a new smartphone, chances are you’ll want to pick up a spare USB-C cable or two, since existing cables likely won’t be compatible. Anker has a few USB-C cables that will make a good fit, with many being braided, making them super durable.
All of your audio needs are covered here. You’ll find speakers and headphones are are under $100, or those that are a bit more premium for over $100. And even some interesting headphones like the Jaybird RUN which are truly wireless headphones, or the Sony WH-1000X M2 which are heralded as some of the best noise-cancelling, wireless headphones on the market right now. There’s also plenty of great Bluetooth speakers available for pretty cheap prices.
Calling all gamers out there! We’ve rounded up the best gaming console bundles, the best accessories and even the best VR headsets in this one. So whether you’re looking for a PlayStation VR headset to take your gaming to the next level, or just looking for a new gaming mouse, you’re covered here.
Chromebooks have seen quite the makeover in 2017, with Android apps now being available on a number of them. Allowing users to get a lot more done with their Chromebook. There are some great ones available like the Samsung Chromebook Plus, but there are also some good tablets available as well. Like the Huawei MediaPad M3 which has a 8-inch display, but also has some great speakers that were tuned by Harman Kardon, making for a great multimedia device. All that and more in this list of the best Google Chromebooks and Android tablets for the holiday season.
Automate your home in 2018. Whether you’re looking for a robot to clean and/or mop your floors, a smart thermostat to save some energy but still stay warm, or even a smart light bulb, everything is covered in this one. That includes the new LIFX bulbs, like the LIFX Mini’s. These are some great WiFi-connected bulbs that work with both Alexa and Google Assistant.
No matter what camera you are looking for, this list has every base covered. Whether you’re looking for a DSLR or a point-and-shoot camera. DSLR’s are going to be more expensive, and larger, but they are more versatile than a point-and-shoot camera like the Sony RX100 MV, although it is a really good camera, DSLR’s have interchangeable lenses that can really make a difference.
Smartwatches, fitness trackers, you name it, it’s in this list. Some of the best smartwatches around, whether they run on Android Wear 2.0, Tizen or another platform, they are in this list. The same goes for fitness trackers, like the newer Fitbit Flex 2 or the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, both of which can track swimming in addition to the usual workouts.
Everything for your entertainment center is here. Whether you’re looking for a new OLED TV to watch the big game in February, or a set-top box to watch your favorite shows, it’s all right here. One of the more interesting products in here is the NVIDIA SHIELD TV, which is a set-top box, but also a gaming console and it runs on Android TV. So you have all of your favorite Android apps and games at your fingertips.
If a Chromebook isn’t your style, there are plenty of other Laptops out there running on either Windows or macOS. This includes laptops below 13-inches, some that are 15 or even 17-inches. One of the more popular laptops this holiday season will likely be the Razer Blade Stealth. Which is a 12.5-inch laptop, more suited for gaming, but it’s also good if you need some raw power for things like video editing.
Those that have a budget for their gifts this holiday season will definitely want to check out this list. There are some great gifts that are under $100 here, as well as some that are under $500. So whether you have a lot or a little to spend, you’ll find some great options. Like Tile. Which is a small tracker that you can use to keep track of things like your wallet or keys and then easily find them when you do lose them.