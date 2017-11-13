Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: The Ultimate Smartphone & Tech Gift Guide

The Best Tech Gift Guide to help you shop for anyone on your list covering everything from Smartphones, Laptops, Chromebooks, Tablets, Streaming Devices, TVs, Home Theaters, Wearables, Smart Fitness, Gaming VR, Speakers, Audio, Accessories, Home Automation and more. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching pretty quickly, it’s time to get a jump start and make sure you have everything you need to buy this year at your fingertips so you don’t miss out on the once-a-year deals. As always, Android Headlines has put together a number of gift guides, helping you find the perfect gift. Whether that is a smartphone, a smart thermostat, a smart speaker, a new gaming PC or really anything else in the tech world we’ve got you covered.

When it comes to smartphones, it’s hard to go wrong with something like the OnePlus 5 or the Moto G5 Plus. Both are great smartphones at somewhat low prices. But there’s also the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 that are a bit more expensive. All of the smartphones on our list linked below are good options, in fact there are no bad options in that list. With a new smartphone comes smartphone accessories. If you do pick up a new smartphone for someone on your list, make sure to also pick up a case or a screen protector. The last thing they’d want is to drop it and destroy the screen seconds after opening their present.

Gamers are also covered with VR headsets, game consoles and much more. Luckily for those that want to own the Nintendo Switch this year, it should be much easier to pick up than last year. Nintendo appears to have it in stock at most retailers, although that may change as we get closer to the holidays. There’s also some great gaming accessories in our lists, including gaming mice, keyboards and much more. If you’re in need of a new gaming PC, there are many great ones in our Laptop guide, like the Razer Blade Stealth, which is likely every gamer’s dream to have.

That’s just a taste of what is in our gift guides this year. There’s sure to be something for every single person on your list this time around, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find something for everyone. Of course, if there is, we do also have a list of items that are under $100 and another under $500, especially for those that have a set budget for this year’s holidays.