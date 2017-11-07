Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Streaming, TVs, Home Theaters
The holiday season is upon us and the World Wide Web is unsurprisingly full of great deals on all kinds of consumer electronics, including streaming devices, TVs, and home theater equipment in general. If you just bought a new TV or are looking to ennoble your old one by facilitating the process of casting content, streaming devices are a great and inexpensive way of doing so. Your TV can easily receive a breath of new life with a relatively cheap Chromecast or a similar product and many contemporary streaming solutions are also compatible with a range of digital assistants like the Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa, providing you with a home automation component at no extra charge.
On the other hand, if you’re planning on going all out this fall and are currently in the process of buying a new TV, the holiday season is the best period for major electronics investments as countless manufacturers are aggressively competing with one another in order to convince you that it’s precisely their products that are this year’s top performers or general best-buy options. Likewise, if a new TV isn’t enough or you’re simply looking to upgrade your existing home entertainment system, the consumer electronics market is presently filled with excellent receivers, speakers, subwoofers, and soundbars. Unsurprisingly, there are also hundreds of below-average products to avoid even amid the discount-rich holiday season, which is where this guide comes into play, being designed to present you with the most comprehensive list of TVs, streaming devices, and home theater equipment that should allow you to find the best products at the lowest prices.
All product categories you find below contain dozens of devices listed by their price tags, starting with the most affordable options. You can rest assured that every single offering that made its way into this holiday gift guide proved itself to be among the best in its price segment. Your ultimate choice(s) will depend on how much disposable income you have and are willing to spend, which is why the list guides your from entry-level and mid-range products to the most high-end devices made for users not willing to compromise on anything save for how much money they’ll pay for their new gadgets.
So, without further ado, below you’ll find the best streaming devices, TVs, and home theater equipment that money can currently buy, including some that are discounted for the time being or come with other limited-time promotions.
Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.
Best Streaming Devices
- Roku Express: FHD Support, Streamlined Remote Controller, 802.11 b/g/n Support, Voice Search, No Rental Fees Attached
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Alexa-Enabled Simplified Remote, Prime Benefits, Plug-And-Play Design, HDMI Extender Included
- Roku Premiere: 4K UHD Support, Access to 450k+ Movies & Shows, 4.5k+ Channels, Unbiased Content Search, Mobile App Support
- Roku Streaming Stick+ (2017): 4K & HDR Support, Intuitive Voice Remote, 4x Wireless Range, Mobile App Support, Batteries Included
- Chromecast Ultra: 4K UHD & HDR Support, Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Connectivity, Full Google Assistant Support
- All-New Fire TV: 4K UHD-Enabled, Alexa & Dolby Atmos Audio Support, Prime Benefits, Plug-And-Play Design, Latest Model
- Roku Premiere+: 4K UHD & HDR Support At 60fps, Voice "Point Anywhere" Remote, Plug-And-Play Design, Unbiased Content Search
- MINIX NEO U9-H + MINIX NEO A3 Android TV Box & 6-Axis Gyroscope Remote, 4K, HDR, XBMC, 16GB Storage, Dual-DRM Compatibility
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV [2017]: Android TV, 4K HDR Support, Remote + Gaming Controller, 16GB Storage, Google Assistant-Enabled, 3 Month Of YouTube Red Included
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro: Home Media Server, Remote + Gamepad, 500GB Storage, Google Assistant-Enabled, 3 Month Of YouTube Red Included
Best TVs
- TCL 49S405: 49-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV (2017), HDR Support, 3 HDMI 2.0 Inputs With HDCP 2.2, 120Hz CMI, Streamlined Remote
- Samsung UN40MU6300: 40-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV (2017), Sustained Brightness Of 450 Nits HDR, Ultra-Dynamic Contrast, Samsung Smart Hub
- Element: 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV With Alexa Support (Fire TV Edition), Effective Refresh Rate 120Hz, Voice Remote, 16GB Internal Storage
- VIZIO E-Series: 55-Inch HDR UHD SmartCast LED TV With 180Hz Refresh Rate, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Dedicated Upscaling Engine, DTS StudioSound, DTS TruVolume
- TCL 55P607: 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV (2017) With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Voice Remote, Ultra-Realistic Color Space Coverage
- Samsung UN49MU8000: 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV (2017), 500 Nits Sustained Brightness, Ultra-Dynamic Contrast, Gray Cabinet, 360° Design
- Sony XBR55X900E: 55-Inch 4K UHD LED Android TV (2017), 120Hz Refresh Rate, Full-Array Local Dimming Tech, Alexa-Enabled, 2017 Model
- Samsung UN55MU9000: Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 4x HDMI, Built-In Wi-Fi, Ultra-Realistic Constrast, 2017 Model
- LG OLED55B7A: 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV With webOS 3.5, HDR10 & HLG Support, Perfect Blacks, Pixel-Level Dimming, Dolby Vision, 2017 Model
- LG OLED65C7P: 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV With 2.2Ch 40W Speaker System, webOS 3.5, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Support, 2017 Model
- Samsung QN65Q9: 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV, HDR Elite+ With Infinite Array Support, Bezel-Less Design, Clean Cable Solution, 2017 Model
- LG OLED65E7P: 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV With 4.2Ch 60W Speaker System, webOS 3.5, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Support, 2017 Model
- Sony XBR65A1E: 65-Inch 4K UHD BRAVIA OLED Android TV, HDR10 & HLG Support, Motionflow XR Clarity Tech, 4 HDMI Ports, 2017 Model
- Sony XBR75X940E: 75-Inch 4K UHD LED Android TV, HDR10 & HLG Support, Motionflow XR Clarity Tech, 4 HDMI Ports, Triluminos Display, 2017 Model
Best Receivers
- Yamaha RX-V483BL: 5.1-Channel 4K UHD MusicCast AV Receiver, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Pre-Loaded With Tidal, Deezer, Spotify, AirPlay Support
- Denon AVRX1400H: 7.2-Channel AV Receiver With HEOS Support, 80W Per Channel, 4K 60Hz Content, HDR Support, 4:4:4 Color Resolution
- Yamaha RX-V683BL: 7.2-Channel MusicCast AV Receiver With Bluetooth, Phono Input, Zone 2 Audio With Stronger Bass, MusicCast
- Sony STRDN1080: 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos 3D AV Receiver, 4K HDR & HDCP 2.2 Support, 6 Inputs, 2 Outputs
- Denon AVRX4300H: 9.2-Channel 4K UHD AV Receiver With HEOS Support, 165W Per Channel, 6-in/2-out HDMI, Google Home/Assistant-Enabled
- Denon AVRX3400H: 7.2-Channel 4K UHD AV Receiver With HEOS Support, 8 HDMI Inputs, 105W Per Channel, Amazon Alexa Support, Room-Filling Audio
- Marantz SR7011: 9.2-Channel 4K UHD AV Receiver With HEOS & 3D Support, Pure Color, DTS:X & Dolby Atmos-Enabled, Amazon Alexa Support
- Yamaha AVENTAGE: 9.2-Channel AV Receiver (RX-A3070BL) With 32-bit DAC, Dolby Atmos, CINEMA DSP HD3, 8-in/2-out HDMI, XLR Terminals
- Denon AVRX6400H: 11.2-Channel 4K UHD AV Receiver With HEOS Support, 3D Audio, 8 HDMI Inputs, 3 Outputs, HDCP 2.2, Amazon Alexa Support
- Onkyo TX-RZ3100: 11.2-Channel Network AV Receiver, 8 HDMI Inputs, Chromecast Built-In, 4K/60 Hz-Capable, 200 Watts Output, 3-Year Warranty
Best Speakers
- Mackie CR Series CR3: 3" Multimedia Monitors With Ultra-Wide Frequency Range, 50 Watts, Front Panel Headphone Jack & Aux In + Accessories
- BIC America DV62si: 6.5" Bookshelf Speakers With 90dB Sensitivity, 43-20,000Hz Frequency Response, For Amplifiers With Up To 150W Per Channel
- Sony SSCS5: 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speakers With 3/4" Sony Super Tweeter, 100W, 50kHz Clear Sound Reproduction, 5-1/4" Foamed-Mica Cellular Reinforced Woofer
- Edifier R1700BT: 66W RMS Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker System, Remote Control, Wooden Finish, 2x Aux Input, 2-Year Warranty, Android-Compatible
- Klipsch R-15M: Bookshelf Speakers With 5.25" High-Output IMG Woofer, Brushed Black Finish, Rear-Firing Port, Linear Travel Suspension Tweeter
- Klipsch RB-51 II: 2-Way Speakers With 5.25" High-Output Cerametallic Woofer, 1" Tweeter With Aluminum Linear Travel Suspension Horn
- ELAC B6 Debut Series: 6.5" Bookshelf Speakers With Woven Aramid-Fiber Woofer, Deep-Spheroid Custom Waveguide, Dual-Flared Vent
- KEF Q100: Bookshelf Loudspeakers With 5.25" Frequency-Extending Uni-Q Driver Array, 1" Aluminum Dome Tweeter, Maximum Output 107dB, For Up To 100W Amplifiers
- KEF Q300B: Bookshelf Loudspeakers With 6.5" Frequency-Extending Uni-Q Driver Array, 1" Aluminum Dome Tweeter, Maximum Output 110dB, For Up To 120W Amplifiers
- JBL Studio 230: 6.5" PolyPlas Driver 2-Way Bookshelf Loudspeakers With 1" CMMD Lite High-Frequency Driver, HDI Waveguide
- MartinLogan Motion SLM-XL: Low-Profile LCR Speaker With Folded Motion Tweeter, Four Passive Radiators, Advanced Vojtko Filtering, Dual Paper Cone Woofers + Shelf Stands
- SVS Ultra: Bookshelf Speakers (Black Oak Veneer) With 6.5" Woofer, 1" Aluminum Dome Tweeter, SoundMatch 2-Way Crossover Network Support, UltraSonic Drivers
Best Subwoofers
- SVS SoundPath: Discreet Subwoofer Isolation System, Discreet Design, More Subtle Platform/Riser Alternative, 4-Pack
- Polk Audio PSW10: 10-Inch Subwoofer With Klippel Measurement Tech, Non-Resonant Construction, Lower/Upper 3dB Limits, 40-160kHz
- BIC America F12: 12-Inch 475-Watt Subwoofer With Proprietary Venturi Vent, Dolby Pro Logic and Dolby Digital/DTS Inputs, 5-Year Warranty
- Kanto SUB6GB: Powered Subwoofer With 6" Paper Cone Driver, Class D Amplifier, 80 Watts RMS Output, 86dB Sensitivity, Acoustic Cabinet
- ELAC S10 Debut Series: 200-Watt Subwoofer With Dual-Flared Vent Against Unwanted Noise, BASH Amplifier, Custom Driver, Extremely Power-Efficient
- Klipsch 12": 400-Watt Wireless Subwoofer With All-Digital Amplifier, 2.4Ghz Hi-Fi Transmitter, Phase Control, Removable Grille, Low-Pass Crossover
- MartinLogan Dynamo: 700W 10" Poly Cone Subwoofer With SWT-2 Wireless Connectivity, 600 Watt Peak Amplifier, Sealed Cabinet, Suitable For Discreet Installation
- SVS SB2000: 12” 500-Watt Energy-Efficient (0.5W Standby) Subwoofer With Sledge STA-500D Driver, 5-Year Warranty, 19-220Hz ±3dB Frequency Response
- SVS PB12-Plus: 800W DSP-Controlled 12" Ported Box Subwoofer With Variable Tuning, 2300W Peak Power, Room-Filling Audio, Flexible Setup, Piano Gloss Finish
- SVS PB13-Ultra: 1000W DSP 13.5" Ported Box Subwoofer With Variable Tuning, 3600W Peak Dynamic Power, Class D Efficiency With "Green" Standby Mode, Sealed Settings For Individual Room Control
Best Sound Bars
- VIZIO SB2820n-E0 (2017): 95dB Of Room-Filling Audio & Bluetooth Support, Easy Setup, LED Indicators, Harmonic Distortion Under 1%
- TaoTronics 34-Inch Sound Bar: 40-Watt 2.0 Channel Sound Bar With Bluetooth, 2 Passive Radiators, Tocuh & Remote Control, Mountable
- VIZIO SB3821-C6: 38-Inch 100dB 2.1-Channel Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Remote Control, Room-Filling Audio, Dolby Digital Support
- Yamaha YAS-107BL: Sound Bar With Dual Built-In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, Extreme Dialogue Clarity, HDMI/Optical/Analog Connection Support
- Klipsch R-20B: 2-Way Bluetooth Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer, 90 x 90 Tractrix Horn, 10" Side-Firing Subwoofer, aptX Audio Coding
- Sony CT800: Sound Bar With 4K HDR, HDCP2.2, Google Home Support (2017), DTS-HD Master Audio & Dolby TrueHD-Enabled, Easy Setup
- Sonos PLAYBAR: TV Sound Bar With Amazon Alexa Support For A 5.1 Audio System, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Multi-Room Music, Two-Cord Setup
- LG Electronics SJ9: 5.1.2-Channel High-Res Audio Sound Bar, Dolby Atmos Support, 24-bit Upsampling, CTA-Certified (24bit/192kHz Maximum), 4K Pass-Through,
- Sony HT-ST5000: 7.1.2-Channel 800W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, 4K HDR, HDCP 2.21, DTS:X & Spotify Connect Support, Chromecast Built-In, Coaxial Speakers, 2017 Model
- Bose SoundTouch 300: SoundTouch 300 Soundbar, WB-300 Wall Bracket, Acoustimass 300 Wireless Bass Module, "Virtually Invisible" 300 Wireless Surround Speakers (Pair), Bluetooth/NFC/Wi-Fi
Best Blu-Ray Players
- Samsung BD-J6300/ZA; 3D Wi-Fi Blu-Ray Player With Automatic Upscaling, Remote Control, Streaming-Enabled + Accessories
- Sony 2D/3D: Region-Free Blu-Ray & DVD Player With Wi-Fi Connectivity, 100~240V 50/50Hz (Global Support), IP Noise Reduction Pro
- Philips BDP7502/F7: 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Blu-Ray Player, Dolby Vision Support, DTS-HD MA Audio, Built-In 4K Upscaling Engine
- Sony UBP-X800: 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player (2017), Streaming-Enabled, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Support, HDR, High-Resolution Audio
- Samsung UBD-K8500: 4K Wi-Fi & 3D Blu-Ray Player, USB 3.0, Wi-Fi, Ethernet + Remote & HDMI Cable, Upscaling Engine
- Sony BDP-S6500: Blu-Ray/DVD Player With 4K UHD Support & Dolby TrueHD, 7.1-Channel Out, 2K/4K Upscaling, 2D/3D Conversion, Worldwide Voltage 5
- Panasonic 4K UHD Blu-Ray Player: Netflix/YouTube/Amazon 4K Support & Wi-Fi DMP-UB200, High-Resolution Audio, Chroma Upscaling Engine
- Yamaha AVENTAGE BD-A1060BL: Blu-Ray Disc Player With XLR Terminal Support, Miracast, Dropbox & VUDU-Enabled, Balanced Transmission
- OPPO UDP-203: Ultra HD Blu-Ray (3D) Disc Player With Hi-Res Lossless Audio, HDR, Dolby Vision, SACD, Immersive Cinema Experience, Easy Setup, Automatic Updates
- OPPO UDP-205: Ultra HD Audiophile Blu-Ray Player With SACD, HDR & Dolby Vision Support, Dual ESS ES9038PRO Sabre Pro DACs, 2-Year Warranty, Automatic Updates, Immersive Cinema Experience