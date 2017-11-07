Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Streaming, TVs, Home Theaters

The holiday season is upon us and the World Wide Web is unsurprisingly full of great deals on all kinds of consumer electronics, including streaming devices, TVs, and home theater equipment in general. If you just bought a new TV or are looking to ennoble your old one by facilitating the process of casting content, streaming devices are a great and inexpensive way of doing so. Your TV can easily receive a breath of new life with a relatively cheap Chromecast or a similar product and many contemporary streaming solutions are also compatible with a range of digital assistants like the Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa, providing you with a home automation component at no extra charge.

On the other hand, if you’re planning on going all out this fall and are currently in the process of buying a new TV, the holiday season is the best period for major electronics investments as countless manufacturers are aggressively competing with one another in order to convince you that it’s precisely their products that are this year’s top performers or general best-buy options. Likewise, if a new TV isn’t enough or you’re simply looking to upgrade your existing home entertainment system, the consumer electronics market is presently filled with excellent receivers, speakers, subwoofers, and soundbars. Unsurprisingly, there are also hundreds of below-average products to avoid even amid the discount-rich holiday season, which is where this guide comes into play, being designed to present you with the most comprehensive list of TVs, streaming devices, and home theater equipment that should allow you to find the best products at the lowest prices.

All product categories you find below contain dozens of devices listed by their price tags, starting with the most affordable options. You can rest assured that every single offering that made its way into this holiday gift guide proved itself to be among the best in its price segment. Your ultimate choice(s) will depend on how much disposable income you have and are willing to spend, which is why the list guides your from entry-level and mid-range products to the most high-end devices made for users not willing to compromise on anything save for how much money they’ll pay for their new gadgets.

So, without further ado, below you’ll find the best streaming devices, TVs, and home theater equipment that money can currently buy, including some that are discounted for the time being or come with other limited-time promotions.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.