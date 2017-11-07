Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Laptops & Laptop Accessories
The holiday season is nearly upon us and every single consumer electronics company is competing for your hard-earned money with aggressive discounts and other types of promotions, making this the best period of the year to be shopping for a new laptop even if you have no intention of gifting it to anyone other than your humble self. If you’re in need of a new laptop but have been putting off purchasing one for any reason in recent times, your patience or general reluctance can now pay off if you’re finally prepared to commit some money toward it, and the same goes for laptop accessories in general.
This year’s holiday gift guide is here to help you make your purchase decision, providing you with a comprehensive list of the presently best laptops spanning three main size categories catering to virtually every demographic, from casual users to gamers and video editors who travel a lot or want a portable powerhouse for any other reason. Many of the items listed below are currently on sale and even more of them are likely to get discounted in the coming days as the competition in this market segment heats up, so even if you aren’t planning on buying a laptop (accessory) in the next hour or so, you’d do well to save this guide if you intend to do so over the coming weeks; select price tags may go even further down as the end of the year draws closer but the best-buy recommendations for laptops and laptop accessories won’t change because no new products are hitting the market until spring, so you can remain confident using the list below to make informed purchase decisions until early 2018.
Another thing to keep in mind before delving into this gift guide is that some of its laptops are offered in two, three, or even more variants, with the particular models listed here being the ones that offer the best value for money. Finally, those looking for Chromebooks should check out our dedicated Chrome OS guide instead of this one which covers more traditional portable computers. With that said, below you’ll find the list of the best laptops and laptop accessories that money can currently buy.
Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.
Best Laptops Up To 12.5"
- Fusion5 Notebook: 10.6" FHD Display, Windows 10, 32GB SSD, 2GB RAM, microSD Card Support, Intel Baytrail 3735F
- HP Stream Laptop: 11.6" HD Display, Windows 10, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, Intel Celeron N3060, Office 365 Included
- Lenovo 80S60001US N22 Notebook: 11.6" HD Display, Windows 10 Pro, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 1.6GHz Intel Celeron CPU
- Samsung NP110S1K-K01US: 11.6" HD Display, Windows 10, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Lasts Up To 12 Hours On A Single Charge, 1.6GHz Intel Celeron CPU
- Dell i3169-0010BLU: 11.6" HD Display, Intel Core M3, 4GB, Windows 10, 500GB HDD, Intel Core m3 6Y30, USB 3.0, microSD Support
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11E: 11.6" HD Anti-Glare Display, Windows 10, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 1.83GHz Intel N2940 CPU, Military Durability Certification
- HP Spectre x2: 12" WUXGA+ IPS Touch Display, Windows 10, Intel Core M5, 128GB SSD, 5MP + 8MP TrueVision HD Webcams, USB 3.1
- HP EliteBook 820 G2: 12.5" Anti-Glare Display, 2.3GHz Intel Core i5-5300U, 8GB RAM, 500GB HDD, Trusted Platform Module Security Chip
- ASUS ZenBook 3: 12.5" FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 4, Intel Core i5-7200U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 4 Harman/Kardon Speakers & 4-Channel Amplifier
- Razer Blade Stealth: 12.5" 4K Touch Display, 2.7GHz Intel Core i7-7500U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Razer Synapse, Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C)
Best Laptops Up To 15"
- HP Pavilion 14-al061nr: 14" HD Display, 2.3GHz Intel Core i3-6100U, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, USB 3.0, Windows 10, Backlit Keyboard
- ASUS ZenBook UX330UA-AH54: 13.3" FHD Display, Intel Core i5-7200U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Harman/Kardon Audio, Windows 10
- Acer Swift 5: 14" FHD Display, 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-Hour Battery Life, Windows 10, USB 3.0
- HP Pavilion Power: 15" FHD Display, 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 10-Hour Battery Life, Windows 10, Backlit Keyboard
- ASUS P-Series P2440UQ-XS71: 14" FHD Anti-Flare Display, 2.7GHz Intel Core i7 7500U, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, USB 3.0, Windows 10, Fingerprint Reader
- Apple MacBook Pro: 13" Retina Display, 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Thunderbolt 3 Ports, Newest Model
- Dell Latitude 7000 Series E7470: 14" FHD Anti-Glare Display, Intel Core i5-6300U, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Bluetooth 4.2, Windows 10 Pro
- ASUS ZenBook 3: 14" FHD Display, 2.7GHz Intel Core i7-7500U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 9-Hour Battery, Windows 10 Pro, Fingerprint Reader, USB 3.1
- Gigabyte Aero: 14" QHD Display, 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1060, Windows 10, Backlit Keyboard, 2-Year Warranty
- Apple MacBook Pro: 15" Retina Display, 2.9GHz Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 4GB Radeon Pro 560, Touch ID & Touch Bar, Newest Model
Best Laptops Over 15"
- Acer Aspire E 15: 15.6" FHD Display, Intel Core i7-7500U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2GB GeForce 940MX, 12-Hour Battery, Windows 10
- 2017 HP Pavilion: 15.6" HD Display, 2.3GHz Intel Core i5-6200U, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home, USB 3.0, Backlit Keyboard
- Lenovo ThinkPad E570: 15.6" HD Display, 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U, 8GB RAM, 500GB HDD, Fingerprint Reader, Optical Drive, Windows 10 Pro
- PROSTAR Clevo N850HK1: 15.6" FHD Display, 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB RAM, 120GB SSD, GTX 1050Ti, FHD Cam, Windows 10
- Acer Aspire VX 15: 15.6" FHD Display, i7, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10, 4605mAh Battery, Backlit Keyboard
- ASUS ROG STRIX: 15.6" FHD Display, GTX 1050 4GB, 2.8GHz Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB FireCuda SSHD, USB 3.0, RGB Keyboard
- Lenovo Legion: 15.6" FHD Display, Intel Core i7-i7700HQ, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD, Crimson Backlit Keyboard
- LG gram 15Z970: 15.6" FHD Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Stereo Speaker, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 Home, 2017 Model
- Acer Predator 17: 17.3" FHD Display, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB GeForce GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Home
- GIGABYTE P56Xv7-KL4K3: 15.6" UHD Display, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Backlit Gaming Keyboard
- MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro-002: 15.6" FHD Display, 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB GTX 1070, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Backlit Gaming Keyboard, Thunderbolt 3
Best Laptop Accessories
- AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop Bag, Compact Accessory Also Suitable For Tablets, 14.7" x 2.2" x 11.2" Internals, Other Sizes Also Available
- Jelly Comb Wireless Mouse: Adjustable Sensitivity Up To 1600 DPI, 6 Buttons, Ideal For Small Hands, Tension-Reducing Design
- AmazonBasics Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand, 13" x 11" x 7.2", Metal Build, Adjustable Height For Airflow Control
- Tenswall Laptop Cooling Pad: 2 USB 1200RPM Fans, Red LED Lights, Multi-Function Speed Controller, For Laptops Up To 17"
- AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse: 2.4GHz Receiver & Gel Mouse Pad With Ruberized Base, 3 Buttons, Universal Design
- Microsoft Sculpt: Bluetooth Mouse With Customizable Windos Touch Tab, 4-Direction Scrolling, BlueTrack Technology Support
- Mancro Water-Resistant Polyester Laptop Backpack With USB Charging Port, Anti-Theft Design, Eco-Friendly & Durable Build
- Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector, 8-Foot Power Cord, 4320-Joule Energy Rating, Belkin Lifetime Warranty
- Mini USB Fingerprint Reader for Windows 10 Hello And Older OS Versions, File Encryption Support, 360° Detection Surface
- LapGear XL Executive Lap Desk: Mahogany Woodgrain, Ultra-Premium Build, Carrying Handle, For Laptops Up To 17.3"
- AmazonBasics Rolling Laptop Case, Easy Access Design, Light And Sturdy Build, Front Organizer Pocket, For Devices Up To 15.6"
- Logitech MX Master: Receiver + Bluetooth Support, 4-Direction Scrolling, Ergonomic Design, Easy Switching Between Up To 3 Devices
- Elecom M-NV1BRBK: Bluetooth 3.0 Wireless Mouse With 5 Buttons, Ultra-Premium Build, Rated For 142 Hours Of Continuous Operation
- UNITEK Docking Station: Dual-Display Support, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI & VGA Outputs, 5.1-Channel Audio Compatibility, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet