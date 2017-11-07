Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Laptops & Laptop Accessories

The holiday season is nearly upon us and every single consumer electronics company is competing for your hard-earned money with aggressive discounts and other types of promotions, making this the best period of the year to be shopping for a new laptop even if you have no intention of gifting it to anyone other than your humble self. If you’re in need of a new laptop but have been putting off purchasing one for any reason in recent times, your patience or general reluctance can now pay off if you’re finally prepared to commit some money toward it, and the same goes for laptop accessories in general.

This year’s holiday gift guide is here to help you make your purchase decision, providing you with a comprehensive list of the presently best laptops spanning three main size categories catering to virtually every demographic, from casual users to gamers and video editors who travel a lot or want a portable powerhouse for any other reason. Many of the items listed below are currently on sale and even more of them are likely to get discounted in the coming days as the competition in this market segment heats up, so even if you aren’t planning on buying a laptop (accessory) in the next hour or so, you’d do well to save this guide if you intend to do so over the coming weeks; select price tags may go even further down as the end of the year draws closer but the best-buy recommendations for laptops and laptop accessories won’t change because no new products are hitting the market until spring, so you can remain confident using the list below to make informed purchase decisions until early 2018.

Another thing to keep in mind before delving into this gift guide is that some of its laptops are offered in two, three, or even more variants, with the particular models listed here being the ones that offer the best value for money. Finally, those looking for Chromebooks should check out our dedicated Chrome OS guide instead of this one which covers more traditional portable computers. With that said, below you’ll find the list of the best laptops and laptop accessories that money can currently buy.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.