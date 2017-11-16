Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018 Highlight: TCL 49S405 Smart TV

Surprising your loved ones or rewarding yourself with a new TV this holiday season without breaking the bank isn’t just possible, it’s surprisingly easy. Cue TCL’s latest offering in the smart LED TV segment – the TCL 49S405. Usually regarded as one of the best contemporary TVs in the sub-$500 range, this particular model is currently discounted to under $360, making it essentially the best pickup in the affordable TV category.

The 4K UHD 49-inch display of the TCL 49S405 can easily compete against all of its significantly pricier rivals in the entry-level category, offering a lot of screen real estate and excellent image quality while still being at least $100 cheaper than virtually any other recommendation-worthy TV under $500. If you’re upgrading from a Full HD TV, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to decide between being amazed at the difference in image quality between the two and being amazed how far $359 can get you in 2017. Excellent TVs don’t cost an arm and a leg anymore and the TCL 49S405 is a perfect example of that consumer-friendly state of the market, especially now after being treated to a massive holiday discount.

Despite its low price tag, the TCL 49S405 doesn’t make any compromises in terms of software, with the manufacturer opting to equip its offering with Roku TV. Anyone familiar with the platform doesn’t need any particular introductions to it but those that aren’t can rest assured that Roku’s service comes with access to thousands of streaming channels, support for all popular apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, and a robust search engine making discovering new content a breeze. Roku TV can both facilitate the process of cord-cutting and provide you with an extremely simple method for accessing your HD antenna, cable box, or any gaming console that happens to be sitting in your living room. The platform was also designed specifically for 4K UHD displays with HDR support, precisely the type of panel that you’ll find on the TCL 49S405. The service is regularly updated and doesn’t discriminate between devices, so any great feature that rolls out to a $3600 product will also hit your TCL-made TV that costs a tenth of that price. As far as smart TV systems are concerned, Roku’s solution is as good as they come.

So, if you’re on a lookout for a new TV this holiday season, it’s not just that you can’t go wrong with the TCL 49S405, it’s that it’s basically impossible to do better for (much) less than $500. TCL really managed to hit all the right notes with this model, making it the ultimate recommendation for a price-conscious consumer. Refer to the list below for a comparison of the TCL 49S405’s current prices across a variety of retailers and note that both smaller and larger versions of the same device are also available if you’re interested in saving even more money or are willing to part with a few more bucks in exchange for an even larger screen of the same quality.