Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018 Highlight: Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

Everyone is going to have different wants or needs for a wearable, and the term wearable encompasses a handful of different product types, from smartwatches to smart earbuds, to fitness trackers. When it comes to function, though, and being the most useful, a fitness tracker is something that just about everyone should consider if they’re interested in data tracking their healthy activities, and there’s really none better than Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro for this purpose. There are loads of fitness trackers out there, good ones too, but for the combination of price of and features, as well as overall style, the Gear Fit2 Pro is just hard to beat.

If you’re the type that not only likes to track your steps and how many calories you burned during your exercise, but also like to know where your routes were during say, a run, then the built-in GPS of the Gear Fit2 Pro will definitely come in handy. If you’re keen on keeping up on your heart rate so you know how hard your heart is working during activities, the Gear Fit2 Pro offers that too with a 24/7 continuous heart rate tracker so you can always see what your levels are.

These are things that other fitness trackers have too, but it’s hard to find something which not only works with those types of functions, but also offers things like water-resistance, and a large display for interacting with the tracker. Not to mention, the Gear Fit2 Pro works off of Samsung’s Tizen software which is a huge benefit for the user who really likes to track all their active information. This is all thanks to the compatibility with apps like Endomondo, UA Record, MyFitnessPal, and others. Then of course there’s also Samsung Health, Samsung’s own fitness app which the Gear Fit2 Pro will already be set up to talk to once you configure the tracker for the first time. From there, you would simply need to share and import that health data with other compatible apps which you may prefer to use.

Of course, this is a fitness tracker so the main focus of what it will do for you is centered around fitness-related activities, but it can do plenty more. If you’re like many people during exercise, you probably like to listen to music for motivation. Whether it’s something soft, something upbeat and inspirational, or something hardcore that really just gets your body moving. The Gear Fit2 Pro is perfect for this because it has enough storage to keep your music on the device, then all you need is a pair of Bluetooth headphones or earbuds and you can leave your phone at home. What’s more, is that the Gear Fit2 Pro can also give you smart notifications, so if you do decide to keep your smartphone with you while you exercise, or if you’re simply wearing the tracker all day, then you won’t always have to pull the phone out of your pocket or purse, you can simply check the tracker and if the notification shows you it’s important enough then you can make the choice to pull out your phone to respond or interact. Not everyone will feel the Gear Fit2 Pro is the best wearable for their needs, and that’s ok. If you’re in the market for a new tracker though, or any kind of wearable that will do what the Gear Fit2 Pro does, then you should definitely consider this device as it has so much to offer.