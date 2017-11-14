Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018 Highlight: Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones

Bose is a well-known name in the audio world. Bose has been building great headphones, speakers and other audio products for years (it was founded in 1964). And in 2017, it remains one of the biggest audio companies out there. And if you’ve used the QuietComfort 35 (Series II), you’ll know exactly why. These are a brand new pair of wireless headphones from Bose that were announced just a few months ago. They improved on the originals in a slew of key areas, and now reign as one of the best pair of premium, wireless headphones out there.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) has a feature that very few pairs of headphones have just yet, and that is the Google Assistant. Bose worked with Google to add the Assistant to its new pair of headphones, allowing users to talk to the assistant without having their phone nearby. With the Google Assistant, users are able to skip songs, play a specific song, ask what the weather is like and really anything else. Users are even able to control their smart home, while not at home with the Google Assistant. Asking it to turn off the lights, or turn up the thermostat while they are at work and so much more. The Google Assistant can answer hundreds of thousands of questions and do all sorts of tasks without you needing to touch your smartphone. And the Google Assistant is getting better each day. Google Assistant is able to work really well on the QuietComfort 35 Series II’s because of the noise-rejecting dual-microphones on-board. Allowing the headphones to hear you and only you, blocking out the background noise.

Inside the QuietComfort 35 (Series II) there is a volume-based EQ. This allows your music to sound the best at all times. Whether you have the volume turned down, or all the way up. These do have a good amount of bass, though not overpowering like some others out there. These are also noise-cancelling, so you can take these on your next flight and listen to music at ease and not hear the background noise, only your music. Bose has included NFC here, allowing you to simply tap your phone to the headphones and pair them with ease. It’s a feature that isn’t available on every pair of headphones, but it is definitely a good one to have available. Finally, these will last you around 20 hours on a single charge, so it should last a full day and then some before needing to be recharged.

There are plenty of noise cancelling headphones that are also fairly premium out there, however the Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) really steps out of the pack by having Google Assistant included. Basically allowing the user to have Google Assistant available everywhere, and act as a true personal assistant. So whether you are looking for a pair of headphones to listen to some music, or play some games on the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and not wake anyone up, the Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) is a great option.