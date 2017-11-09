Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Gifts Under $100, Gifts Under $500
The holidays are fast approaching, and many of you are probably looking for that perfect gift for your friend, better half, family member or yourself. Well, you’re in the right place, as we’re here to throw a bunch of affordable gift ideas your way. You’ll find two separate gift lists down below, one list contains gifts which cost less than $100, while the other one comes with gifts which are priced under $500. Having said that, let’s talk about some of them, shall we, starting off with the gifts that cost under $100. The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the devices that we’ve listed on our list, and for those of you who do not know, this is a small, voice-controlled gadget which comes with Alexa integration. The Echo Dot can perform your bidding in many ways, it can set alarms, read you the news, read audiobooks from Audible, and so on.
In case you keep losing stuff, Tile can come in handy. Tile is a small gadget which helps you keep track of your stuff, you can hook it up to your keys, or put it in your wallet, in any case, it will make sure that you never remember something, and that whoever steals something from you doesn’t get far. Well, in the list down below you’ll find a Tile combo pack which includes both the Tile Sport and Tile Style, and they both cost less than a $100, well, less than $60, actually. Now, Fire TV has managed to get quite popular over the years, and if you’ve been planning to get it, well, this might be a perfect chance to do so, you can get the all-new Fire TV with an Alexa-powered voice remote now, for $69.99. The Fire TV comes with HDR support, and it can play 4K videos for you, up to 60 fps, not to mention that it has Dolby Atmos audio support as well.
Now, as far as gifts under $500 are concerned, there are plenty of options as well. The iRobot Roomba 690 robot vacuum is always a good choice if you have a family member or a friend who likes to keep his / hers house clean. This robot vacuum connects to your smartphone via an application, and it has a 3-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes which should help it with cleaning. The iRobot Roomba 690 works with Amazon Alexa, and its cleaning head adapts its height to clean carpets and hard floors more effectively. If you’re looking for a tablet that costs less than $500, well, the Galaxy Tab S3 fits in that category, but only barely. The Galaxy Tab S3 is the most powerful tablet Samsung released thus far, and it is now priced at $497.99 at Amazon. This tablet is made out of metal, while it sports a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 Super AMOLED display. The device also packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it. This tablet comes with a set of four stereo speakers, and a 6,000mAh non-removable battery. All the deals are listed down below, so check them out if you’re interested.
Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.
Gifts Under $100
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-gen): Amazon Alexa support, built-in speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microphones.
- Tile Pro Key Finder Combo Pack: two products, Tile Sport and Tile Style, waterproofing, Tile app available, and a physical button is included on every tile.
- Fire TV & Alexa Voice Remote: 4K support, HDR support, HDMI output, Dolby Atmos audio, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and the ethernet adapter is being sold separately.
- LIFX Mini smart LED light bulb: Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, multi-color function, and proprietary app support.
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM speaker: portable, waterproof (IPX7 certification, comes in six color variants, and has a 10-hour battery life (play time).
- Logitech K400 920-007119 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard: compatible with a wide number of devices, 3.5-inch touchpad, plug and play, and has an 18-month battery life.
- Motorola Moto E4: 5-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of native storage, 8-megapixel main camera, and a 2,800mAh removable battery.
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB flash drive: USB 3.0, read speeds of up to 150MB/s, and it’s 15 times faster than a standard USB 2.0 drive.
- Kindle E-reader: 6-inch glare-free display, built-in Audible and Wi-Fi, comes in black and white color options, and it has a built-in Bluetooth.
- Amazon Fire HD 8: 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of native storage, MediaTek’s MT8163 64-bit quad-core processor, and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Xiaomi Mi Box: TV box, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, ships with a remote controller, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.
- Xiaomi Headphones (2nd-gen): noise cancellation, voice control, made out of metal, built-in microphone, voice controls, and sound switching capability.
- Xiaomi Huami AMAZFIT Smartband: heart rate sensor, IP67 certification for water and dust resistance, display, Bluetooth 4.0 and it supports both Android and iOS.
- Xiaomi LED Ceiling Lamp: intelligent dimming function, IP60 rating (which means it’s dustproof), connects to an Android application, and it’s made out of aluminum.
- Xiaomi Bluetooth Speaker: AI functionality, Bluetooth 4.1, white color, wired connector to a power source, two-channel stereo audio, and it’s compatible with a wide range of devices.
- Xiaomi Mijia Home Security Kit: 6-in-1 pack, alarm function, temperature humidity sensor, multifunctional gateway, and the battery lasts for up to 2 years.
Gifts Under $500
- Nest Thermostat (3rd-gen): Amazon Alexa support, stainless steel build, Wi-Fi support, control temperature via your smartphone or tablet vi a dedicated app.
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum: Wi-Fi connectivity, 3-stage cleaning system, connects to an Android application, and has a built-in dirt detect sensors.
- Ring Security Camera: comes in black and white color options, Siren Alarm feature (110-decibel), customizable motion zones and is able to stream both video and audio feed.
- Philips Hue Smart Bulb Starter Kit: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, 4 bulbs included, and a dedicated app is also available for Android.
- August Smart Lock (2nd-gen): Amazon Alexa support, silver and black color options, keeps track of who’s coming and going and keeps an activity log 24/7.
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Phantom: waterproof and shockproof speaker, comes with Bluetooth support, Alexa support, 15-hour battery life (play time), and it is available in eight color variants.
- Sony WH1000XM2 Wireless Headphones: premium noise cancelling product, black and gold color options, 30-hour battery life, and it has a dedicated app for Android.
- Manfrotto traveler BeFree Tripod with Ball Head: it comes with a fitted case, four color options available, maximum height of 144cm, and a minimum height 34cm.
- Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer: w/ZINK Zero Ink printing technology, compatible with both Android and iOS, available in four colors, and it supports both Bluetooth and NFC.
- Garmin Speak: Amazon Alexa supports, built-in Garmin navigation, small and compact design, Bluetooth support, the device is supported only in the US.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: metal body, 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 6,000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 820 SoC.
- OnePlus 5: 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 3,300mAh non-removable battery, dual camera setup and the Snapdragon 835 SoC.
- Xiaomi Mi 6: 5.15-inch fullHD display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, the Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP dual camera setup, and a 3,350mAh non-removable battery.
- Motorola Moto X4: 5.2-inch fullHD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, the Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core processor, dual 12MP camera setup, and a 3,000mAh battery.