Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Gifts Under $100, Gifts Under $500

The holidays are fast approaching, and many of you are probably looking for that perfect gift for your friend, better half, family member or yourself. Well, you’re in the right place, as we’re here to throw a bunch of affordable gift ideas your way. You’ll find two separate gift lists down below, one list contains gifts which cost less than $100, while the other one comes with gifts which are priced under $500. Having said that, let’s talk about some of them, shall we, starting off with the gifts that cost under $100. The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the devices that we’ve listed on our list, and for those of you who do not know, this is a small, voice-controlled gadget which comes with Alexa integration. The Echo Dot can perform your bidding in many ways, it can set alarms, read you the news, read audiobooks from Audible, and so on.

In case you keep losing stuff, Tile can come in handy. Tile is a small gadget which helps you keep track of your stuff, you can hook it up to your keys, or put it in your wallet, in any case, it will make sure that you never remember something, and that whoever steals something from you doesn’t get far. Well, in the list down below you’ll find a Tile combo pack which includes both the Tile Sport and Tile Style, and they both cost less than a $100, well, less than $60, actually. Now, Fire TV has managed to get quite popular over the years, and if you’ve been planning to get it, well, this might be a perfect chance to do so, you can get the all-new Fire TV with an Alexa-powered voice remote now, for $69.99. The Fire TV comes with HDR support, and it can play 4K videos for you, up to 60 fps, not to mention that it has Dolby Atmos audio support as well.

Now, as far as gifts under $500 are concerned, there are plenty of options as well. The iRobot Roomba 690 robot vacuum is always a good choice if you have a family member or a friend who likes to keep his / hers house clean. This robot vacuum connects to your smartphone via an application, and it has a 3-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes which should help it with cleaning. The iRobot Roomba 690 works with Amazon Alexa, and its cleaning head adapts its height to clean carpets and hard floors more effectively. If you’re looking for a tablet that costs less than $500, well, the Galaxy Tab S3 fits in that category, but only barely. The Galaxy Tab S3 is the most powerful tablet Samsung released thus far, and it is now priced at $497.99 at Amazon. This tablet is made out of metal, while it sports a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 Super AMOLED display. The device also packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it. This tablet comes with a set of four stereo speakers, and a 6,000mAh non-removable battery. All the deals are listed down below, so check them out if you’re interested.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.