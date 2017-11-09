Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Gaming & VR

November 9, 2017 - Written By Justin Diaz

Gaming is big business and no matter what your favorite types of games are, there are many ways to enjoy games as well as enhance the gaming experience, whether it be playing games on consoles, PC, through VR headsets, etc. On the console side of things, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are the three consoles to keep an eye on and are generally what most people will be looking for, though there will be many out there that would prefer to play games on PC, and there are quite a few options here even in the gaming laptop market. Like the Razer Blade, which now sports a GTX 1060 from NVIDIA inside of it.

If you’re gaming on PC and laptops then you may be looking into VR as well, in which case your two best options are going to be the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive. The Vive is currently considered by many as the top of available options, thanks to its advanced tracking and open movement functionality allowing the users to freely move about thanks to the cameras and sensors.

If you’re not a PC gamer or simply play more on console, but are still interested in VR, then a PlayStation 4 and the PSVR headset may be right up your alley. This will connect right to the PS4 system and allow for the same quality of VR content that you’ll get with PC headsets, with intense graphics and plenty of fun. It carries an expanding list of game titles and will work with both the DualShock 4 controllers that come with the PS4 system and the Move controllers that work in tandem with the PS4 Camera. If you’re already stocked up on your gaming platform of choice but do need some new accessories to enhance your gameplay experience, Razer has plenty of top-notch offerings for PC gamers, as does SteelSeries and Logitech. Whatever it is you’re looking for when it comes to gaming, the complete list below has all the top offerings for to consider, from console bundles, to VR Headsets, to gaming laptops, to gaming accessories.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.

Gaming Consoles & Laptops

  • PS4 Slim 1TB Call of Duty WWII Bundle: 1TB HD, LE Design, Copy Of CoD WWII, Two USB Ports, Supports Both Ethernet And Wi-Fi, DS4 Controller
  • PS4 Slim 1TB Console: 1TB HD, Black Color, DualShock 4 Controller Included, Supports Both Ethernet And Wi-Fi, Two USB Ports, HDMI
  • PS4 Pro 1TB Console: 1TB HD, HDR Support, 4K Support, One DualShock 4 Controller Included, Supports Ethernet, Supports Wi-Fi, Two USB Ports, HDMI
  • PS4 Slim 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle: 1TB HD, Star Wars BFII Copy, Two USB Ports, One HDMI Port, Supports Ethernet And Wi-Fi, DS4 Controller
  • PS4 Pro 1TB Destiny 2 Bundle: 1TB HD, White Color, Destiny 2 Copy, DS4 Controller, Two USB Ports, One HDMI Port, Supports Ethernet And Wi-Fi
  • Xbox One X 1TB Console: 1TB HD, HDR Support, 4K Support, 1 Xbox One X Controller, Supports Ethernet And Wi-Fi, Two USB Ports, Two HDMI Ports
  • Xbox One S 2TB Launch Edition: 2TB HD, White Color, HDR And 4K Support, Two USB Ports, Two HDMI Ports, Supports Ethernet And Wi-Fi
  • Xbox One 1TB The Division Bundle: 1TB HD, The Division Copy, Xbox Wireless Controller, Supports Ethernet And Wi-Fi, Two USB Ports, Two HDMI Ports
  • Xbox One S 2TB GoW4 Bundle: 2TB HD, Supports HDR And 4K, Gears of War 4 Copy & LE Design, Two USB Ports, Two HDMI Ports, Supports Ethernet And Wi-Fi
  • Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Bundle: Gray Joy-Con Controller, Dock, Kickstand, Wireless Controller Support, HDMI & USB Support, Supports Wi-Fi And Ethernet
  • Nintendo Switch Mario Odyssey Bundle: Red Joy-Con, Super Mario Odyssey Digital Copy, Dock For Home Gameplay, Kickstand, Supports Wi-Fi And Ethernet
  • Acer Predator Helios 300: 15.6-inch Screen, GTX1060, 16GB RAM, Core i7, VR Ready, Windows 10, 256GB SSD, Red Backlit Keyboard, 7-Hour Battery Life
  • The Razer Blade: 14-inch Screen, GTX1060, 16GB RAM, Core i7, VR Ready, Windows 10, 512GB SSD, Three USB Ports, Thunderbolt 3, Chroma Keyboard
  • MSI GL62M 7REX: 15.6-inch Screen, GTX1050Ti, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD, Core i7, Windows 10, 128GB SATA Drive, SteelSeries Red LED Backlit Keyboard,
  • Alienware 15R3: 15-inch Screen, GTX1070, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HD, VR Ready, Windows 10, Reinforced Base, Thunderbolt, Backlit Keyboard
  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus: 15.6-inch 120Hz Screen, GTX 1080, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10, Ultra-Thin, Backlit Keyboard, NVIDIA G-Sync, Four USB Ports
Gaming Accessories

  • Kootek Vertical Stand For PS4/PS4 Slim: Controller Charging Stand, USB Hub With Three Ports, Holds 14 Game Cases, Integrated Fans, Non-Slip Feet
  • DualShock 4 Controller For PS4 - Jet Black: Multi-touch Click pad, Light Bar, Dual Analog Sticks, D-Pad, Four Actions Buttons, Left/Right Triggers & Bumpers
  • DualShock 4 Controller For PS4 - Gold: Multi-touch Click pad, Light Bar, Dual Analog Sticks, D-Pad, Four Actions Buttons, Left/Right Triggers & Bumpers
  • DualShock 4 Controller For PS4 - Magma Red: Multi-touch Click pad, Light Bar, Dual Analog Sticks, D-Pad, Four Actions Buttons, Left/Right Triggers & Bumpers
  • DualShock 4 Controller For PS4 - Green Camo: Multi-touch Click pad, Light Bar, Dual Analog Sticks, D-Pad, Four Actions Buttons, Left/Right Triggers & Bumpers
  • PlayStation 4 Camera: Picture-In-Picture Video, 85-Degree Field Of View, 4-Channel Mic Array, 3D Depth Sensing Technology, F2.0 Fixed Focus
  • Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless PS4 Headset: Dolby 7.1 Surround, 16-Hour Battery, Retractable Mic, Leatherette Ear Cushions, 50mm Driver Units
  • Razer Raiju PS4 Wired Controller: Quick Audio & Profile Control Panel, Adjustable Triggers, Removable Triggers, Ergonomic Shape For eSports
  • PS4 Dual Charging Dock: Charges 2 Controllers At Once, Uses AC Adapter For Charging, Officially Licensed By Sony, Matches Black System Color, Compact
  • Seagate 2TB Game Drive For PS4: 2TB Storage, External Drive, Plug & Play, Slim, Uses High-Speed USB 3.0 Port, Stores More Than 50 Games, Simple Setup
  • Razer Wolverine Ultimate Chroma: Xbox One/PC, Chroma Lighting, Interchangeable Thumb Sticks, Swappable Thumbstick Heights And Shapes
  • Microsoft Xbox One Elite Controller: Wireless, Interchangeable Paddles, Hair Trigger Locks, Carrying Case, Extra Paddles And Thumbsticks
  • Nyko Charge Station For Xbox One: Charges Two Controllers At Once, LED Charge Level Indicators, Low-Profile Design, Drop And Charge Design, Compact
  • Xbox Wireless Controller-Ocean Shadow SE: Works With Xbox One/S & PC, Textured Grip, Wireless, Custom Button Mapping, 3.5mm Headset Jack
  • Xbox Wireless Controller - Black: Works With Xbox One/S & PC, Textured Grip, Wireless, Custom Button Mapping, 3.5mm Headset Jack
  • Xbox Wireless Controller - White: Works With Xbox One/S & PC, Textured Grip, Wireless, Custom Button Mapping, 3.5mm Headset Jack
  • Xbox Wireless Controller - Blue: Works With Xbox One/S & PC, Textured Grip, Wireless, Custom Button Mapping, 3.5mm Headset Jack
  • Razer Thresher Ultimate Xbox One: Wireless Audio, Lag-free, Retractable Mic, Dolby 7.1 Surround, Leatherette Ear Cushions, 50mm Driver Units
  • Seagate 2TB Game Drive For Xbox: 2TB Storage, External Drive, Plug & Play, Slim, Works With Xbox One And Xbox 360, Green Color, Stores 50 Games
  • Nyko Type Pad For Xbox One: Chat Pad Keyboard, Full Qwerty Keys, Shortcut Buttons, Green Glowing Keys For Visibility, Dedicated Shortcut Button
  • PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Backpack: Padded Straps, Designated Pockets, Fits System & More, Carry Handle, Screen-Printed Icons On Internal Pockets
  • Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Case: Hard Shell, Fits System, 2 Game Cards, 2 Micro SD Cards & More, Padded Divider To Protect Switch Screen
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock: Charge 4 Joy-Cons At Once, LED Charge Level Indicators, Easy Slide-In Design, Weighted Base For Stability
  • FastSnail Joy-Con Grips: Ergonomic, Durable, One Design For Both Joy-Con Sides, Superior Grip, One Model Fits Both Sides, Protects Joy-Con,
  • Hori Compact Playstand For Switch: Play & Charge, Adjustable, Rubberized Grips, Foldable, Adjustable To Three Different Angles
  • Hestia Goods Carry Case For Switch: Hard Shell, Zipper Closure, Large Storage, Mesh Pockets, Holds Up To 20 Games, Velcro Strap To Secure Switch In Place
  • amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector For Switch: 2-Pack, Ultra-Clear HD, Ultra Thin, Scratch Resistant, Highly Durable, Includes Two Protectors
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Motion Controls, HD Rumble, Built-In Amiibo Function, Charge Cable, Dual Analog Sticks, Four Action Buttons, D-Pad
  • Razer Goliathus Mouse Mat Extended: Extra Long, Micro-Textured, Precision Tracking Response, Weave Around Edge Provides Comfort For Wrists
  • Razer Firefly Chroma Mouse Mat: Hard Surface, Chroma Lighting, Ultra-Thin, Validated by eSports, Micro-Textured Finish
  • SteelSeries Apex 350 Gaming Keyboard: Low-Pro Keys, Media Controls, SteelSeries Engine, RGB LED Keys, Anti-Ghosting, Macro Keys, Swappable Feet
  • SteelSeries QcK Mass Gaming Mouse Mat: Smooth Cloth Surface, Rubber Base, Extra Thick, Easily Packable, SteelSeries Logo
  • Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Mouse: Chroma Lighting, 16K DPI, Ergonomic, 9 Programmable Buttons, 1,000Hz Ultrapolling, Right-Handed
  • Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2: Chroma Lighting, Razer Mechanical Switches, Macro Keys, Media Controls, Anti-Ghosting, Included Removable Wrist Rest
  • Razer Kraken 7.1 Chroma V2: Chroma Lighting, Dolby 7.1 Surround, Retractable Mic, Oval Ear Cushions, Adjustable Headband, 50mm Audio Drivers
  • SteelSeries Arctis 7: Lag-Free Wireless, Dolby 7.1 Surround, Works With PC & Consoles, Retractable Mic, AirWeave Ear Cushions, Suspension Headband
  • Logitech G430 7.1 Headset: DTS 7.1 Surround, On-Cable Sound Control, Folding Mic, Works With PC & Console, Soft Sport Ear Cups With 90-Degree Swivel
  • Steam Controller: Works With Steam for PC, Dual-Stage Triggers, Dual Trackpads, Haptic Feedback, Four Action Buttons, Back Grip Buttons
  • Razer Orbweaver Chroma: Chroma Lighting, Razer Mechanical Switches, Macros Keys, Adjustable Rests, Customizable Keys, Thumb And Palm Rest
VR Headsets

  • PlayStation VR Launch Bundle: 5.7-Inch OLED Display, 110-Degree FOV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 120 FPS, Over-Head Strap
  • HTC Vive: 110-Degree FOV, 3.6-Inch OLED Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Over-Head Strap
  • Oculus Rift: Pentile OLED Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate, 110-Degree FOV, Integrated Audio, Over-Head Strap
  • Daydream View (2017): Soft Fabric Material, Comes With Controller, Removable Top Strap, Comes In Three Colors, Portable
  • Samsung Gear VR W/Controller: Adjustable Head Strap, Adjustable Lenses, 101-Degree FOV, Over-Head Strap, Portable
  • Pico Goblin: Standalone VR, Snapdragon 820 CPU, 16GB ROM, 2GB RAM, 5.5-Inch TFT LCD Display, Over-Head Strap, 50 Launch Titles
  • Xiaomi VR Play 2: Adjustable Headstrap, 93-Degree FOV, Aspherical Lenses, Supports Up To 5.7-Inch Phones
  • Acer Windows Mixed Reality: 2.89-Inch QHD Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Tracking Cameras, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Accelerometer
  • Zeiss VR One Plus: Zeiss Optics, Removable Head Strap, Eyeglass Compatible, Supports Up To 5.5-Inch Phones, Slide-Out Phone Tray
  • Destek V4 Daydream View: 103-Degree FOV, Daydream Controller, Adjustable Head Strap, Conductive Touch Button,
  • Merge VR Headset: Adjustable Head Strap, Android/iOS Compatible, Adjustable Lenses, Dual Input Buttons
  • AUKEY Cortex VR: 4K Display, 110-Degree FOV, Integrated Audio, 60Hz Refresh Rate, Over-Head Strap, Extra Fitting Straps, Works With Steam And Oculus
