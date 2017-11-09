Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Gaming & VR

Gaming is big business and no matter what your favorite types of games are, there are many ways to enjoy games as well as enhance the gaming experience, whether it be playing games on consoles, PC, through VR headsets, etc. On the console side of things, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are the three consoles to keep an eye on and are generally what most people will be looking for, though there will be many out there that would prefer to play games on PC, and there are quite a few options here even in the gaming laptop market. Like the Razer Blade, which now sports a GTX 1060 from NVIDIA inside of it.

If you’re gaming on PC and laptops then you may be looking into VR as well, in which case your two best options are going to be the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive. The Vive is currently considered by many as the top of available options, thanks to its advanced tracking and open movement functionality allowing the users to freely move about thanks to the cameras and sensors.

If you’re not a PC gamer or simply play more on console, but are still interested in VR, then a PlayStation 4 and the PSVR headset may be right up your alley. This will connect right to the PS4 system and allow for the same quality of VR content that you’ll get with PC headsets, with intense graphics and plenty of fun. It carries an expanding list of game titles and will work with both the DualShock 4 controllers that come with the PS4 system and the Move controllers that work in tandem with the PS4 Camera. If you’re already stocked up on your gaming platform of choice but do need some new accessories to enhance your gameplay experience, Razer has plenty of top-notch offerings for PC gamers, as does SteelSeries and Logitech. Whatever it is you’re looking for when it comes to gaming, the complete list below has all the top offerings for to consider, from console bundles, to VR Headsets, to gaming laptops, to gaming accessories.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.