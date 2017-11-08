Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: DSLRs, Point-And-Shoot Cameras, Lenses & Accessories
With the holiday season being here, we’ve finally entered the best period of the year for shopping for consumer electronics, photography equipment included. That’s exactly what this gift guide is all about, being designed to provide you with the best deals on the greatest point-and-shoot cameras, DSLRs, lenses, and all supporting equipment and accessories that you need to start a new hobby, become more serious about your old one, or help a loved one do the same by presenting them with the best possible gift they could have wished for.
The products below are a combination of the latest and greatest tech at particularly low prices and slightly older models that still offer fantastic value for money, especially now during the holiday season when retailers and manufacturers are particularly discount-happy. The listed items span all price ranges, from the most entry-level devices that should still pack a bang for the buck to professional-grade equipment meant to take your photography game to the next level. One other thing to keep in mind is that many of the lenses and accessories that are part of this gift guide are available for numerous camera models at usually identical prices, so you should be able to find some great deals on even better gear regardless of your camera body of choice.
Pixel 2 Can Charge Even Faster Thanks to its 18-Watt Power Adapter - Supports Adapters With Higher Power Delivery Than This
Likewise, certain DSLRs are listed with a lens while others come without one and while you can easily find every single body except for the most expensive pro ones bundled with kit lenses, our decision whether to include such packages or list sole bodies depended on the lens in question and the overall value for money such combos provide, i.e. whether or not it’s higher than what you could get by just buying the camera and lens separately. Of course, buying our recommended bundles without a lens or adding some glass to the sole bodies listed below is just one extra tap or click on Amazon away.
Finally, even if you aren’t on the lookout for a new addition to your photography collection right now but will be by early 2018, this list should still be able to serve you well then seeing how no major equipment is expected to become commercially available in the next few months, at least as far as contenders for the titles of category-leading devices are concerned. So, without further ado, below you’ll find the list of the best point-and-shoot cameras, DSLRs, lenses, and photography equipment that money can buy this holiday season.
Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.
Best Point-And-Shoot Cameras
- GordVE SJB26: 18MP Mini Digital Camera, 8x Digital Zoom, 2.7" Screen, Pho Tags Express Support, Built-In Flash
- KINGEAR KG0008: Double-Screen Waterproof 24MP Digital Camera, 2.7" LCD, microSD Card Support, Built-In Flash
- KINGEAR R2: 24MP Digital Camera With 4x Digital Zoom, 3" LCD, Optical Viewfinder, 720p Video Recording, Built-In Flash
- Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ251: 16MP Digital Camera, 25X Optical Zoom, 24mm Lens, 3" LCD Screen, 720p Video Recording
- Canon PowerShot ELPH 190: 20MP Digital Camera, 10x Optical Zoom, 2.7" Screen, Wi-Fi + NFC, 720p Video Recording, Built-In Flash
- Nikon COOLPIX B500: 16MP 1/2.3" BSI CMOS Sensor, NIKKOR f/3.0-6.5mm ED Lens, 40x Optical Zoom, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Support
- PANASONIC LUMIX FZ80: 18.1MP Sensor, 4K Support, DC VARIO 20-1200mm Lens, 60x Zoom, OIS, DFD Focusing System
- Canon G7 X 9546B001 PowerShot: 20.2MP 1" High-Sensitivity CMOS Sensor, 24mm-100mm f/1.8(W)-f/2.8(T) Lens, Selfie-Ready 3" LCD
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100: Fastest Hybrid AF, 20.1MP 1" Exmor RS CMOS Sensor, 4K Support, 24fps Burst
- Fujifilm X100F: 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C Sensor, ISO Dial, 91 Focus Points, Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, 1/32000 Shutter Speed
Best DSLRs Cameras
- Nikon D3400: 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor, EXPEED 4 Image Processor, Native ISO 6400, 51 AF Points, 3" Display
- Canon EOS Rebel T6: 18.0MP CMOS (APS-C) Sensor, Native ISO 6400 + EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens, Wi-Fi, NFC Support
- Nikon D5300: 24.2 MP CMOS Sensor, Native ISO 12800, Wi-Fi Support + 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Auto Focus-S DX NIKKOR Zoom Lens
- Sony Alpha a68: 24.2MP Exmor APS HD CMOS Sensor, 4D Focus, ISO 25,600, 8fps burst, OLED Tru-Finder, 2.7” Tiltable LCD
- Canon EOS REBEL T7i: 24.2MP CMOS (APS-C) Sensor, ISO 25,600, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth + EF-S 18-55 IS STM Lens
- Nikon D7200: 24.2 MP DX-format CMOS Sensor, 51 AF Points, ISO 25,600, EXPEED 4 Image Processing, Wi-Fi & NFC Support
- Pentax K-1: 36.4MP AA Filter-Less CMOS Full-Frame Sensor, GPS, Electronic Compass, Astro Tracer, ISO 204,800
- Nikon D810: 36.3 MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor, 51 AF Points, 3D Color Matrix Metering III, ISO 51,200, EXPEED 4 Processing
- Canon EOS 5DS R: 50.6MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor, 61 AF Points, ISO 12800, EOS Scene Detection System, Low-Pass Filter
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Bundle: 30.4MP FX-Frame CMOS Sensor, ISO 102400, 4K Motion JPEG Video, Dual Pixel CMOS AF + EF24-105mm F4L IS II USM Lens + Accessories
- Nikon D5: 20.8MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor, EXPEED 5 Processing, 4K UHD 30fps Video, ISO 3,280,000, 12fps Burst Up To 200 Shots, Group Area AF, Modular Memory Design
Best Camera Lenses
- Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM: Minimal Focusing Distance 1.15 ft. (0.35m), Continuous Move Servo AF, Highly Versatile Glass
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 55-200MM f/4-5.6G ED Vibration Reduction II: Min. Focusing Distance 3.7 ft. (1.1 m), Extra-low Dispersion, Super Integrated Coating
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G: Min. Focusing Distance 1.48 ft. (0.45 m), Silent Wave Motor, Edge-To-Edge Sharpness, Versatile Prime Glass
- Tamron SP Auto Focus 17-50mm F/2.8 XR Di-II LD SP Aspherical (IF): Built-In Motor, Lens Hood Included, For Nikon/Canon/Pentax AF/Sony & Konica Minolta
- Sigma 10-20mm f/3.5 EX DC HSM ELD SLD Aspherical: 82mm Filter Size, Super-Wide Lens, 13-Element Construction For Nikon/Canon/Sony/Pentax
- Tamron AFF017C700 SP 90mm F/2.8 Di VC USD 1:1 Macro: Durable Fluorine Coating, Shift Compensation, Resistant To Dust And Moisture, For Nikon/Canon
- Rokinon TSL24M-N 24mm f/3.5 Tilt Shift: 16-Element Construction, Max. Tilt Amount ±8.5°, Extremely Suitable For Landscapes, For Nikon/Canon/Sony Alpha
- Sigma 24-105mm F4.0 Art DG OS HSM: 19-Element Construction, MC-11-Enabled, Magnification Ratio Up To 1:4.6, Lens Hood Included, For Nikon/Canon/Sony Alpha/Sigma SA
- Sigma 150-600mm 5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM: Filter Size 95mm, Water And Oil-Resistant Coating, Hyper Telephoto Zoom Lens For Nikon/Canon/Sigma SA
- Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC G2: Magnification Ratio Up To 1:6.1, 5-Stop VC Performance, TAMRON TAP-in Console Support, For Nikon
- Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM: New Air Sphere Coating, 4-Stop Stabilization Super Telephoto Lens Extremely Suitable For Wildlife & Sports Photography
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L USM: Ultra-Low Dispersion Glass With Fluorite Elements, AF Actuator, Inner Focusing Ring, Lens Hood Included
- Sony FE 100-400mm F4.5–5.6 GM OSS: Optical SteadyShot Stabilization, 9-Blade Circular Aperture For Unique Bokeh, Direct Drive SSM, Pro Lens For Wildlife & Sports Photography
- Zeiss Otus 85mm f/1.4 Apo Planar T* ZF Manual Focus Pro Lens For Portrait & General Photography, Eliminates Virtually All Aberration & Artifact Forms, 2-Year Warranty, For Nikon F Mount
Best Camera And Photography Accessories
- AmazonBasics Wireless Remote Control For Nikon/Canon, 16ft Range, "Frustration-Free" Packaging, Perfect For Portraits
- AmazonBasics Large DSLR Gadget Bag, 10" x 5" x 7" Internals, Meant For 1 DSLR Camera And 3 Lenses, Orange/Gray Interior
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB Class 10 SDXC Memory Card, Up To 5MB/s Writing Speeds & 40MB/s Reading Speeds, Shock And Temperature-Resistant
- Lexar Professional 633x 32GB SDHC UHS-I/U1 Memory Card With Image Rescue 5, Up To 20MB/s Write Speeds, 95MB/s Read Speeds
- AmazonBasics Electronic Flash For DSLR Cameras, 3 Flash Modes, 90-Degree Tilt, 270-Degree Rotation, 8-Level Brightness Control
- S-ZONE Canvas DSLR Camera Backpack With A Rain Cover, 17.7" x 11" x 8.3", For 1 Camera, 2 Lenses, And Numerous Accessories
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card, Up To 90MB/s Write Speeds, 95MB/s Read Speeds, Shock & Temperature-Resistant
- Mactrem Camera Tripod, 62.5" Lightweight Alluminum Alloy Build With A Carrying Case, Quick Flip Leg Lock, 360-Degree Panning
- Vanguard VEO 235AP Aluminum Tripod With A Two-Way Pan Head, Soft Rubber Handle, Stainless Steel Quick Flip Leg Lock, 4 Styles Available
- CowboyStudio Complete Photography / Video Studio Triple Lighting Kit: 3 Lightbulbs, 2 Umbrellas, 3 Backdrops, 2 Light Stands, 1 Support System
- Manfrotto MT055XPRO3 055 Aluminium 3-Section Tripod With Q90 Center Column, Easy Link Accessory Support, Quick Power Lock
- Nikon SB-700 AF Speedlight Flash: Precision i-TTL Control, Wireless Operation, 3 Light Distribution Patterns, Flash Tube Overheat Protection
- Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT: Wireless Control, Up To 5 Flash Groups, 14mm Flash Coverage, Elemental Resistance, 180° Swivel In Either Direction