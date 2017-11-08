Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: DSLRs, Point-And-Shoot Cameras, Lenses & Accessories

With the holiday season being here, we’ve finally entered the best period of the year for shopping for consumer electronics, photography equipment included. That’s exactly what this gift guide is all about, being designed to provide you with the best deals on the greatest point-and-shoot cameras, DSLRs, lenses, and all supporting equipment and accessories that you need to start a new hobby, become more serious about your old one, or help a loved one do the same by presenting them with the best possible gift they could have wished for.

The products below are a combination of the latest and greatest tech at particularly low prices and slightly older models that still offer fantastic value for money, especially now during the holiday season when retailers and manufacturers are particularly discount-happy. The listed items span all price ranges, from the most entry-level devices that should still pack a bang for the buck to professional-grade equipment meant to take your photography game to the next level. One other thing to keep in mind is that many of the lenses and accessories that are part of this gift guide are available for numerous camera models at usually identical prices, so you should be able to find some great deals on even better gear regardless of your camera body of choice.

Likewise, certain DSLRs are listed with a lens while others come without one and while you can easily find every single body except for the most expensive pro ones bundled with kit lenses, our decision whether to include such packages or list sole bodies depended on the lens in question and the overall value for money such combos provide, i.e. whether or not it’s higher than what you could get by just buying the camera and lens separately. Of course, buying our recommended bundles without a lens or adding some glass to the sole bodies listed below is just one extra tap or click on Amazon away.

Finally, even if you aren’t on the lookout for a new addition to your photography collection right now but will be by early 2018, this list should still be able to serve you well then seeing how no major equipment is expected to become commercially available in the next few months, at least as far as contenders for the titles of category-leading devices are concerned. So, without further ado, below you’ll find the list of the best point-and-shoot cameras, DSLRs, lenses, and photography equipment that money can buy this holiday season.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.