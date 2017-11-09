Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Wearables & Smart Fitness

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are likely the first thing that people think of when they here or think about the term wearbles, and that’s understandable as they do happen to be the most popular categories of that type of product. For those interested, there are loads of different wearables out there in each of these two categories, and with it coming up on the busy shopping season for the holidays there are going to be loads of different options from both types of products to consider. Like Fitbit’s new smartwatch called the Ionic which you can pick up for under $300.

Of course, if you’re not the smartwatch type and you’re looking for something a little bit less expensive, there are plenty of fitness tracker options that can be picked up for less than $150. The Garmin Vivosmart 3 for example, is only going to cost you about $120, and it has a touch display, it’s water-resistant, tracks your steps, calories burned, distance, sleep, and more, and it notifies you of alerts just like every other device on here. If you don’t mind spending a little bit more but still want a fitness tracker, Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro is the perfect option for many. It comes with a larger touch display, has an integrated heart rate sensor, it has GPS, it’s water-resistant, and it’s compatible with Galaxy Apps so you can enhance the list of features and functions that it has.

Perhaps you’re an Android Wear person, or you’re simply intrigued by the notion of Android Wear, and if that’s the case then you’re in luck because there are more Android Wear options than ever before. Like the ASUS ZenWatch 3, which carries a sleek and stylish design, three crown buttons for interacting with features so you don’t have to touch the display as often, and it’s got Android Wear 2.0 so you get all the latest features of the software, like on-device Play Store access. Another good option in this category is the LG Watch Style, which is one of this year’s earlier options. It’s a little more simplistic in its design, but still has the latest software, which means Play Store access and Google Assistant, and it’s compatible with both Android and iOS.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.