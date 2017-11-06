Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Speakers & Headphones

When it comes to speakers and headphones, there are a ton of choices out there. This is a good thing, but it also makes it difficult to find the right speaker or headphone or both. The good thing is that it’s hard to find a pair of bad headphones or a bad speaker. We have found the best headphones under $100 and also some over $100, as well as speakers both under $100 and over $100, and last but not least, we can’t forget about Bluetooth audio. Under the Bluetooth audio section, you’ll find some other speakers and headphones that aren’t quite your usual pair of headphones or speakers, like truly wireless earbuds from Jaybird in the Jaybird RUN.

One of the better speakers to pick up this holiday season, particularly if you’re interested in Amazon Alexa, is the FABRIQ Chorus. It’s a speaker that is right around $100, and has Alexa built right in. Not only does it have Alexa, but it’s also a great looking speaker from FABRIQ. Of course, if you’d rather go with a speaker that has Alexa from a more well-known company, Sonos has you covered with its newly announced Sonos One. It’s the same price as the Sonos PLAY:1 but it has Alexa built-in, instead of just having Alexa support.

With headphones, you’ll find a number of different headphones, including the Bose SoundSport earbuds, which are great for taking to the gym, since they are sweatproof and waterproof. They also offer up some great battery life, at about 6-8 hours. Now these are not truly wireless earbuds, just wireless with a wire connecting the two ears to each other. Those looking for a pair of regular headphones will want to check out Sony’s WH-1000XM2 headphones. These are wireless and include noise cancellation, which is actually some of the best in the business and works great for travel, as it is able to keep the background noise out of your ears, but you can still hear people that may stop by and talk to you.

Finally, with Bluetooth audio, you’ll find a great sound bar here from VIZIO which will work with any TV, and can also be mounted on the wall, if you’d prefer a more minimal setup. There’s also the Jaybird RUN truly wireless headphones which we mentioned already, which offer 4 hours of playback and another 8 hours from the included case. All that and plenty more options down below.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.