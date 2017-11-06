Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Speakers & Headphones
When it comes to speakers and headphones, there are a ton of choices out there. This is a good thing, but it also makes it difficult to find the right speaker or headphone or both. The good thing is that it’s hard to find a pair of bad headphones or a bad speaker. We have found the best headphones under $100 and also some over $100, as well as speakers both under $100 and over $100, and last but not least, we can’t forget about Bluetooth audio. Under the Bluetooth audio section, you’ll find some other speakers and headphones that aren’t quite your usual pair of headphones or speakers, like truly wireless earbuds from Jaybird in the Jaybird RUN.
One of the better speakers to pick up this holiday season, particularly if you’re interested in Amazon Alexa, is the FABRIQ Chorus. It’s a speaker that is right around $100, and has Alexa built right in. Not only does it have Alexa, but it’s also a great looking speaker from FABRIQ. Of course, if you’d rather go with a speaker that has Alexa from a more well-known company, Sonos has you covered with its newly announced Sonos One. It’s the same price as the Sonos PLAY:1 but it has Alexa built-in, instead of just having Alexa support.
Pixel 2 Can Charge Even Faster Thanks to its 18-Watt Power Adapter - Supports Adapters With Higher Power Delivery Than This
With headphones, you’ll find a number of different headphones, including the Bose SoundSport earbuds, which are great for taking to the gym, since they are sweatproof and waterproof. They also offer up some great battery life, at about 6-8 hours. Now these are not truly wireless earbuds, just wireless with a wire connecting the two ears to each other. Those looking for a pair of regular headphones will want to check out Sony’s WH-1000XM2 headphones. These are wireless and include noise cancellation, which is actually some of the best in the business and works great for travel, as it is able to keep the background noise out of your ears, but you can still hear people that may stop by and talk to you.
Finally, with Bluetooth audio, you’ll find a great sound bar here from VIZIO which will work with any TV, and can also be mounted on the wall, if you’d prefer a more minimal setup. There’s also the Jaybird RUN truly wireless headphones which we mentioned already, which offer 4 hours of playback and another 8 hours from the included case. All that and plenty more options down below.
Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.
Speakers Under $100
- TIC Anaklia Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Iconic Aluminum Design, 15 Hrs Runtime, 3.5mm input, Long Lasting 2000mAh Battery
- AUKEY Eclipse Bluetooth Speaker: Enhanced Based, Woven Fabric wrapped, 12 Hr Runtime, Bluetooth 4.2
- Anker SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 24 Hr runtime, 3.5mm input, water resistant, Enhanced Bass
- OontZ Angle 3: Bluetooth, 8 Hr Runtime, IPX5 Rated for Water Resistance, 10W+ Power with Enhanced Bass
- FUGOO Sport Bluetooth Speaker: Rugged, 40 Hr playtime (longest of any Bluetooth speaker), water resistant
- AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: 2 Internal full range 2.5W Speakers, 12 Hr playtime, Bluetooth 4.1
- DOSS SoundBox Color Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Enhanced Bass, 12W Stereo Sound, 12 Hr playtime, Available in Multiple Colors
- Anker SoundCore Sport XL Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 15 Hr Playtime, IP67 Waterproof
- Fugoo GO: Bluetooth, 360-degree Sound, 12 Hr Runtime, Pairs with Others, Waterproof, Dust proof, Shock proof
- JBL Flip 4: Portable, Bluetooth, Waterproof, 3000mAh battery Offers 12 Hr Runtime, Connect with Other JBL Speakers using JBL Connect+ App
Speakers Over $100
- Sonos One: Alexa is Built-In, Non-Portable, WiFi and Bluetooth Streaming, Works with Sonos Multiroom Streaming
- B&O PLAY Beoplay P2: Portable, Bluetooth, Splash & Dust Resistant, 10 Hr Runtime, Available in 3 Colors
- JBL Pulse 3: Portable, Bluetooth, 360-degree Sound & Lightshow, IPX7 Rating for Water resistance, 12 Hr Runtime
- Fender Newport: Portable, Bluetooth, Line In, 30W of Audio, Built-in Microphone for Calls, 12 Hr Runtime
- Sony GTKXB60/B: Portable, Bluetooth, Extra Bass for Deep Sound, Party Lights for a Club Setup, 14 Hr Runtime
- Bose SoundLink Micro: Compact, Portable, Bluetooth, Water Resistant with a IPX6 Rating, Works with Siri & Google Assistant, 6 Hr Runtime
- Sonos PLAY:3 : Mid-Sized Speaker, Can be used Vertical or Horizontal, Works with Alexa, Bluetooth & WiFi Streaming
- Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST: Portable, Bluetooth, IPX7 Rating for Water & Dust resistance, Works with Alexa, 14 Hr Runtime
- Denon HEOS 1 HS2: Bluetooth & WiFi Streaming, Portable, High-Resolution Audio Support, Can Pair with Others, 6 Hr Runtime
- Harman Kardon Soundsticks III: Includes Subwoofer with Volume Control, Satellites can be angle adjusted, No Bluetooth, 3.5mm Jack
- Marshall Woburn: Not Portable, Bluetooth Support, 90W Output, Two 20 Watt Class D Amplifiers for Tweeters
Headphones Under $100
- Anker SoundBuds Slim: Lightweight, Wireless with Bluetooth, Magnetic Connection, 6 Hr Runtime, Built-in Microphone
- Symphonized NRG 3.0 Earbuds: Made of Wood, Wired, In-Ear, Noise Isolating, Inline Microphone & Volume Control
- Skullcandy Method: Bluetooth, Inline Mic, Sport Earbuds, Sweat-proof, Available in 4 Colors, Integrated Remote Buttons
- Sennheiser RS120: On-Ear Headphones, Wireless, 20 Hr Runtime, Charging Dock Included, Impedance of 24 Ohms
- Bluedio Turbine T2s: Wireless with Bluetooth 4.1, Includes a 3.5mm Line In, 40 Hr Runtime, 57mm Drivers, Available in 4 Colors
- COWIN E7: Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless, 30 Hr Runtime, Hi-Fi Capable, Deep Bass, Comfortable Earpads
- JLab Audio Fit 2.0: Bluetooth, Sport Earbuds, IP55 Rating for Sweat-proof, Inline Remote Control, 6 Hr Runtime
- TaoTronics Sport Earphones: Wireless, Noise Cancelling, Inline Mic and Remote Control, Sweat-proof, 8 Hr Runtime
- AUKEY Latitude: Wireless, 3 EQ Modes, IPX4 Rating for Sweat Resistance, Sport Earbuds, aptX support, 8 Hr Runtime
- Anker SoundBuds Curve: Wireless, aptX support, Water and Sweat Proof Nano Coating, Built-in Mic, 12.5 Hr Runtime
Headphones Over $100
- Skullcandy Hesh 3: Wireless, 40mm Drivers, On-Ear Buttons for Volume Control, 22 Hr Runtime, Quick Charging, Available in 2 Colors
- HIFIMAN HE-400I: Over-Ear, Lightweight, Comfortable Oversized Design, Not Wireless, Includes a 3.5mm port
- Sony WH-1000X M2: Noise Cancelling, Ambient Sound Mode, 30 Hr Runtime, Wireless with Bluetooth, NFC For Easy Pairing
- BeatsX: In-Ear, Sweatproof, Wireless, 8 Hr Runtime, Quick Charging with "Fast Fuel", Available in 6 Colors
- Bowers & Wilkins PX: Noise Cancelling, Wireless, 22 Hr Runtime, Automatically Turns off When Headphones Are Taken Off
- Bose SoundSport: Wireless, Sweat-proof, 6 Hr Runtime, Stay Hear+ Tips, Carrying Case Included, Available in 3 Colors
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass: Wireless with Bluetooth, Extra Bass for Deep Sound, Over-Ear, NFC, 22 Hr Runtime
- B&O PLAY Beoplay E8: Premium, Truly Wireless Earbuds, 4 Hr Runtime plus 2 full charges in Included Case
- Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO: Impedance of 250 ohms, Closed Over Ear, Durable, Not Wireless, Includes 3.5mm Cable
- Jaybird FREEDOM 2: SpeedFit for a Great Fit, EQ customization with App, Wireless with Bluetooth, In-Ear, 8 Hr Runtime
- B&O PLAY Beoplay H8: Wireless with Bluetooth, Lightweight, On-Ear, Active Noise Cancellation, 14 Hr Runtime
- Sennheiser PXC 550: Wireless with Bluetooth 4.2, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Touch Sensitive Control, 30 Hr Runtime
Bluetooth Audio
- Jaybird RUN: Truly Wireless, Made for Running, Sweatproof, 4 Hr Runtime plus 3 charges from Included Case
- FABRIQ Chorus: Alexa Included, Streaming on WiFi and Bluetooth, Multi-room Audio, 8W of Power with Precision Drivers, 8 Hr Runtime
- Bose Soundwear Companion: Wireless, Wearable Speaker, Inline Remote with Mic, IPX4 for Water Resistance, 12 Hr Runtime
- Amazon Echo Plus: Alexa with 7 Microphones for Far Field Voice Recognition, Built-in Hub, Multi-Room Audio, Not Portable, Comes in 3 Finishes
- VIZIO SB2821-D6 Sound Bar: for 32-inch or Larger TV's, 2.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, Streams over Bluetooth or Wired
- Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: Single Sound bar, Bluetooth Connectivity, Includes a Dedicated Remote
- LG TONE Studio HBS-W120: Wearable Speaker, Real 3D Surround Sound, DTS-Tuned, 10 Hr Runtime
- Harman Kardon Aura Studio: Wireless, DSP Audio Technology, Harman Kardon Remote App Compatibility
- Sonos PLAYBASE: Sound Base for Entertainment Centers, Bluetooth or Wired Streaming, Works with Alexa
- Denon HEOS 5: Wireless, Hi-Res Audio, 2 Custom Designed Tweeters, Mid Woofers & a Passive Radiator, Bluetooth & WiFi Streaming Available