Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Speakers & Headphones

November 6, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

When it comes to speakers and headphones, there are a ton of choices out there. This is a good thing, but it also makes it difficult to find the right speaker or headphone or both. The good thing is that it’s hard to find a pair of bad headphones or a bad speaker. We have found the best headphones under $100 and also some over $100, as well as speakers both under $100 and over $100, and last but not least, we can’t forget about Bluetooth audio. Under the Bluetooth audio section, you’ll find some other speakers and headphones that aren’t quite your usual pair of headphones or speakers, like truly wireless earbuds from Jaybird in the Jaybird RUN.

One of the better speakers to pick up this holiday season, particularly if you’re interested in Amazon Alexa, is the FABRIQ Chorus. It’s a speaker that is right around $100, and has Alexa built right in. Not only does it have Alexa, but it’s also a great looking speaker from FABRIQ. Of course, if you’d rather go with a speaker that has Alexa from a more well-known company, Sonos has you covered with its newly announced Sonos One. It’s the same price as the Sonos PLAY:1 but it has Alexa built-in, instead of just having Alexa support.

With headphones, you’ll find a number of different headphones, including the Bose SoundSport earbuds, which are great for taking to the gym, since they are sweatproof and waterproof. They also offer up some great battery life, at about 6-8 hours. Now these are not truly wireless earbuds, just wireless with a wire connecting the two ears to each other. Those looking for a pair of regular headphones will want to check out Sony’s WH-1000XM2 headphones. These are wireless and include noise cancellation, which is actually some of the best in the business and works great for travel, as it is able to keep the background noise out of your ears, but you can still hear people that may stop by and talk to you.

Finally, with Bluetooth audio, you’ll find a great sound bar here from VIZIO which will work with any TV, and can also be mounted on the wall, if you’d prefer a more minimal setup. There’s also the Jaybird RUN truly wireless headphones which we mentioned already, which offer 4 hours of playback and another 8 hours from the included case. All that and plenty more options down below.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.

Speakers Under $100

  • TIC Anaklia Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Iconic Aluminum Design, 15 Hrs Runtime, 3.5mm input, Long Lasting 2000mAh Battery
    $99Buy Now!
  • AUKEY Eclipse Bluetooth Speaker: Enhanced Based, Woven Fabric wrapped, 12 Hr Runtime, Bluetooth 4.2
    $49Buy Now!
  • Anker SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 24 Hr runtime, 3.5mm input, water resistant, Enhanced Bass
    $39Buy Now!
  • OontZ Angle 3: Bluetooth, 8 Hr Runtime, IPX5 Rated for Water Resistance, 10W+ Power with Enhanced Bass
    $24.99Buy Now!
  • FUGOO Sport Bluetooth Speaker: Rugged, 40 Hr playtime (longest of any Bluetooth speaker), water resistant
    $99Buy Now!
  • AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: 2 Internal full range 2.5W Speakers, 12 Hr playtime, Bluetooth 4.1
    $17.99Buy Now!
  • DOSS SoundBox Color Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Enhanced Bass, 12W Stereo Sound, 12 Hr playtime, Available in Multiple Colors
    $19.99Buy Now!
  • Anker SoundCore Sport XL Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 15 Hr Playtime, IP67 Waterproof
    $69.99Buy Now!
  • Fugoo GO: Bluetooth, 360-degree Sound, 12 Hr Runtime, Pairs with Others, Waterproof, Dust proof, Shock proof
    $69.99Buy Now!
  • JBL Flip 4: Portable, Bluetooth, Waterproof, 3000mAh battery Offers 12 Hr Runtime, Connect with Other JBL Speakers using JBL Connect+ App
    $89.99Buy Now!

Speakers Over $100

  • Sonos One: Alexa is Built-In, Non-Portable, WiFi and Bluetooth Streaming, Works with Sonos Multiroom Streaming
    $249Buy Now!
  • B&O PLAY Beoplay P2: Portable, Bluetooth, Splash & Dust Resistant, 10 Hr Runtime, Available in 3 Colors
    $169Buy Now!
  • JBL Pulse 3: Portable, Bluetooth, 360-degree Sound & Lightshow, IPX7 Rating for Water resistance, 12 Hr Runtime
    $179Buy Now!
  • Fender Newport: Portable, Bluetooth, Line In, 30W of Audio, Built-in Microphone for Calls, 12 Hr Runtime
    $199Buy Now!
  • Sony GTKXB60/B: Portable, Bluetooth, Extra Bass for Deep Sound, Party Lights for a Club Setup, 14 Hr Runtime
    $349Buy Now!
  • Bose SoundLink Micro: Compact, Portable, Bluetooth, Water Resistant with a IPX6 Rating, Works with Siri & Google Assistant, 6 Hr Runtime
    $109Buy Now!
  • Sonos PLAY:3 : Mid-Sized Speaker, Can be used Vertical or Horizontal, Works with Alexa, Bluetooth & WiFi Streaming
    $299Buy Now!
  • Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST: Portable, Bluetooth, IPX7 Rating for Water & Dust resistance, Works with Alexa, 14 Hr Runtime
    $299Buy Now!
  • Denon HEOS 1 HS2: Bluetooth & WiFi Streaming, Portable, High-Resolution Audio Support, Can Pair with Others, 6 Hr Runtime
    $199Buy Now!
  • Harman Kardon Soundsticks III: Includes Subwoofer with Volume Control, Satellites can be angle adjusted, No Bluetooth, 3.5mm Jack
    $165Buy Now!
  • Marshall Woburn: Not Portable, Bluetooth Support, 90W Output, Two 20 Watt Class D Amplifiers for Tweeters
    $397Buy Now!

Headphones Under $100

  • Anker SoundBuds Slim: Lightweight, Wireless with Bluetooth, Magnetic Connection, 6 Hr Runtime, Built-in Microphone
    $25.99Buy Now!
  • Symphonized NRG 3.0 Earbuds: Made of Wood, Wired, In-Ear, Noise Isolating, Inline Microphone & Volume Control
    $25.49Buy Now!
  • Skullcandy Method: Bluetooth, Inline Mic, Sport Earbuds, Sweat-proof, Available in 4 Colors, Integrated Remote Buttons
    $59Buy Now!
  • Sennheiser RS120: On-Ear Headphones, Wireless, 20 Hr Runtime, Charging Dock Included, Impedance of 24 Ohms
    $59Buy Now!
  • Bluedio Turbine T2s: Wireless with Bluetooth 4.1, Includes a 3.5mm Line In, 40 Hr Runtime, 57mm Drivers, Available in 4 Colors
    $25.99Buy Now!
  • COWIN E7: Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless, 30 Hr Runtime, Hi-Fi Capable, Deep Bass, Comfortable Earpads
    $69Buy Now!
  • JLab Audio Fit 2.0: Bluetooth, Sport Earbuds, IP55 Rating for Sweat-proof, Inline Remote Control, 6 Hr Runtime
    $39.99Buy Now!
  • TaoTronics Sport Earphones: Wireless, Noise Cancelling, Inline Mic and Remote Control, Sweat-proof, 8 Hr Runtime
    $25.99Buy Now!
  • AUKEY Latitude: Wireless, 3 EQ Modes, IPX4 Rating for Sweat Resistance, Sport Earbuds, aptX support, 8 Hr Runtime
    $29.99Buy Now!
  • Anker SoundBuds Curve: Wireless, aptX support, Water and Sweat Proof Nano Coating, Built-in Mic, 12.5 Hr Runtime
    $25.99Buy Now!

Headphones Over $100

  • Skullcandy Hesh 3: Wireless, 40mm Drivers, On-Ear Buttons for Volume Control, 22 Hr Runtime, Quick Charging, Available in 2 Colors
    $129Buy Now!
  • HIFIMAN HE-400I: Over-Ear, Lightweight, Comfortable Oversized Design, Not Wireless, Includes a 3.5mm port
    $249Buy Now!
  • Sony WH-1000X M2: Noise Cancelling, Ambient Sound Mode, 30 Hr Runtime, Wireless with Bluetooth, NFC For Easy Pairing
    $349Buy Now!
  • BeatsX: In-Ear, Sweatproof, Wireless, 8 Hr Runtime, Quick Charging with "Fast Fuel", Available in 6 Colors
    $129Buy Now!
  • Bowers & Wilkins PX: Noise Cancelling, Wireless, 22 Hr Runtime, Automatically Turns off When Headphones Are Taken Off
    $399Buy Now!
  • Bose SoundSport: Wireless, Sweat-proof, 6 Hr Runtime, Stay Hear+ Tips, Carrying Case Included, Available in 3 Colors
    $149Buy Now!
  • Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass: Wireless with Bluetooth, Extra Bass for Deep Sound, Over-Ear, NFC, 22 Hr Runtime
    $198Buy Now!
  • B&O PLAY Beoplay E8: Premium, Truly Wireless Earbuds, 4 Hr Runtime plus 2 full charges in Included Case
    $299Buy Now!
  • Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO: Impedance of 250 ohms, Closed Over Ear, Durable, Not Wireless, Includes 3.5mm Cable
    $179Buy Now!
  • Jaybird FREEDOM 2: SpeedFit for a Great Fit, EQ customization with App, Wireless with Bluetooth, In-Ear, 8 Hr Runtime
    $129Buy Now!
  • B&O PLAY Beoplay H8: Wireless with Bluetooth, Lightweight, On-Ear, Active Noise Cancellation, 14 Hr Runtime
    $433Buy Now!
  • Sennheiser PXC 550: Wireless with Bluetooth 4.2, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Touch Sensitive Control, 30 Hr Runtime
    $399Buy Now!

Bluetooth Audio

  • Jaybird RUN: Truly Wireless, Made for Running, Sweatproof, 4 Hr Runtime plus 3 charges from Included Case
    $179Buy Now!
  • FABRIQ Chorus: Alexa Included, Streaming on WiFi and Bluetooth, Multi-room Audio, 8W of Power with Precision Drivers, 8 Hr Runtime
    $99Buy Now!
  • Bose Soundwear Companion: Wireless, Wearable Speaker, Inline Remote with Mic, IPX4 for Water Resistance, 12 Hr Runtime
    $299Buy Now!
  • Amazon Echo Plus: Alexa with 7 Microphones for Far Field Voice Recognition, Built-in Hub, Multi-Room Audio, Not Portable, Comes in 3 Finishes
    $149Buy Now!
  • VIZIO SB2821-D6 Sound Bar: for 32-inch or Larger TV's, 2.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, Streams over Bluetooth or Wired
    $129Buy Now!
  • Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: Single Sound bar, Bluetooth Connectivity, Includes a Dedicated Remote
    $249Buy Now!
  • LG TONE Studio HBS-W120: Wearable Speaker, Real 3D Surround Sound, DTS-Tuned, 10 Hr Runtime
    $185Buy Now!
  • Harman Kardon Aura Studio: Wireless, DSP Audio Technology, Harman Kardon Remote App Compatibility
    $195Buy Now!
  • Sonos PLAYBASE: Sound Base for Entertainment Centers, Bluetooth or Wired Streaming, Works with Alexa
    $699Buy Now!
  • Denon HEOS 5: Wireless, Hi-Res Audio, 2 Custom Designed Tweeters, Mid Woofers & a Passive Radiator, Bluetooth & WiFi Streaming Available
    $369Buy Now!