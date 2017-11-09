Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Smartphones In China & India

Chinese smartphone manufacturers have released quite a few interesting smartphones in the last year or so, and if you’re looking to purchase some for yourself, or your loved ones, well, you’re in the right place. Chinese handsets are really popular all over the globe at the moment, but they’re especially popular in China and India, two largest smartphone markets in the world, which is a part of the reason why Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been so successful lately. In case you’re still unsure what phone to purchase, you’ll find some really compelling ones down below. The Honor 9, for example, is one of the more compelling smartphones if you’re on a budget, this phone is priced at around €400 in Europe, and it can be purchased from GearBest for even less than that. The Honor 9 is often referred to as ‘the budget flagship’, and it’s actually quite compact as well, as it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD display. The phone also looks quite nice, with its curved glass back, and various color variants that are available.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is also a great option if you’re looking for a smaller flagship, as this handset comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD panel, just like the Honor 9. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is fueled by one of the most powerful mobile SoCs, the Snapdragon 835, and it packs in 6GB of RAM. That’s not all, though, the Mi 6 also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and those two cameras are actually quite capable, while a front-facing fingerprint scanner is also included below this phone’s display. Now, if you’re looking for something a little bit bigger, and you’re still careful not to spend all that much, the OnePlus 5 might be a great choice. This handset is currently sold out in most regions (at least officially), but it’s still available over at GearBest, for example. The OnePlus 5 is fueled by the Snapdragon 835, just like the Xiaomi Mi 6, while it is made out of metal, and it comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. This phone’s display measures 5.5 inches, so it’s somewhat larger than panels you can find on the Honor 9 and the Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is a phone for you if you’re looking to get clean Android in a budget phone, as the Xiaomi Mi A1 is a part of Google’s Android One project. The Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display, while it comes with a metal body, and a dual camera setup on the back. The phone also sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and the phone also packs in 4GB of RAM. There are many more devices for you to check out down below.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.