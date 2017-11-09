Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Smartphones In China & India
Chinese smartphone manufacturers have released quite a few interesting smartphones in the last year or so, and if you’re looking to purchase some for yourself, or your loved ones, well, you’re in the right place. Chinese handsets are really popular all over the globe at the moment, but they’re especially popular in China and India, two largest smartphone markets in the world, which is a part of the reason why Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been so successful lately. In case you’re still unsure what phone to purchase, you’ll find some really compelling ones down below. The Honor 9, for example, is one of the more compelling smartphones if you’re on a budget, this phone is priced at around €400 in Europe, and it can be purchased from GearBest for even less than that. The Honor 9 is often referred to as ‘the budget flagship’, and it’s actually quite compact as well, as it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD display. The phone also looks quite nice, with its curved glass back, and various color variants that are available.
The Xiaomi Mi 6 is also a great option if you’re looking for a smaller flagship, as this handset comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD panel, just like the Honor 9. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is fueled by one of the most powerful mobile SoCs, the Snapdragon 835, and it packs in 6GB of RAM. That’s not all, though, the Mi 6 also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and those two cameras are actually quite capable, while a front-facing fingerprint scanner is also included below this phone’s display. Now, if you’re looking for something a little bit bigger, and you’re still careful not to spend all that much, the OnePlus 5 might be a great choice. This handset is currently sold out in most regions (at least officially), but it’s still available over at GearBest, for example. The OnePlus 5 is fueled by the Snapdragon 835, just like the Xiaomi Mi 6, while it is made out of metal, and it comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. This phone’s display measures 5.5 inches, so it’s somewhat larger than panels you can find on the Honor 9 and the Xiaomi Mi 6.
The Xiaomi Mi A1 is a phone for you if you’re looking to get clean Android in a budget phone, as the Xiaomi Mi A1 is a part of Google’s Android One project. The Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display, while it comes with a metal body, and a dual camera setup on the back. The phone also sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and the phone also packs in 4GB of RAM. There are many more devices for you to check out down below.
Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.
Best Smartphones In China
- Honor 9: compact 5.15-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core SoC, dual camera setup, and a 3,200mAh battery.
- Xiaomi Mi 6: compact 5.15-inch fullHD panel, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, dual camera setup, 3,350mAh battery, and a glass + metal build.
- OnePlus 5: metal build, 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, dual camera setup, 3,300mAh non-removable battery, and the Snapdragon 835 SoC.
- OnePlus 5: 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, metal build, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of non-expandable storage, dual camera setup, 3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge, and the Snapdragon 835 SoC.
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2: metal + ceramic build, 5.99-inch fullHD+ display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 3,400mAh non-removable battery, 12MP main camera, and Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9.
- Huawei P10: 5.1-inch fullHD panel, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, metal build, 3,200mAh non-removable battery, front-facing fingerprint scanner and the dual camera setup with Leica’s lenses.
- Huawei P10 Plus: 5.5-inch QHD display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 3,750mAh non-removable battery, Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core SoC, metal build, and the dual camera setup with Leica’s lenses.
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3: metal + glass build, 5.5-inch fullHD display, two SIM card slots, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Snapdragon 660 SoC, and the 3,500mAh non-removable battery.
- Xiaomi Mi 5X: metal build, 5.5-inch fullHD panel, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, dual 12MP camera setup on the back, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2: 5.7-inch fullHD AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC, 4,070mAh non-removable battery, and a 22.5MP main camera.
- UMIDIGI S2: 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, metal build, rear-facing fingerprint scanner, dual camera setup, 6-inch HD+ display, and the Helio P20 64-bit octa-core SoC.
- Elephone S8: 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 21-megapixel main camera, 6-inch QHD display, Android 7.1 Nougat, dual SIM setup, and the Helio X25 64-bit deca-core processor.
- UMIDIGI S2 Pro: metal build, 6-inch fullHD+ display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, Android 7.0 Nougat, Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, and a 5,100mAh battery.
- Elephone P8 Mini: 5-inch fullHD display, metal build, rear-facing fingerprint scanner, dual camera setup, MediaTek’s MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor, and Android 7.0 Nougat.
- BLUBOO S1: front-facing fingerprint scanner, dual camera setup, MediaTek’s Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of sotrage, and Android 7.0 Nougat.
- OUKITEL K10000 Pro: Android 7.0 Nougat, 10,000mAh non-removable battery, 5.5-inch fullHD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of native storage, and the MediaTek MT6750T processor.
- OUKITEL K10000 Max: rear-facing fingerprint scanner, waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, 5.5-inch fullHD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and Android 7.0 Nougat.
- Ulefone MIX: front-facing fingerprint scanner, dual camera setup, tri-bezel design, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, 5.5-inch 720p display, and Android 7.0 Nougat.
- DOOGEE BL7000: 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual camera setup, 5.5-inch fullHD display, Android 7.0 Nougat, MediaTek’s MT6750T SoC, and a 7,060mAh battery.
- MAZE Alpha: 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, 6-inch fullHD display, Android 7.0 Nougat, tri-bezel design, dual camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery.
- Ulefone Armor 2: 6GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, 5-inch fullHD display, Android 7.0 Nougat, MediaTek’s Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, and a 4,700mAh battery.
- Blackview S8: ‘bezel-less’ design, 5.7-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, MediaTek’s MT6750T SoC, dual camera setup, and Android 7.0 Nougat.
- UHANS MX: dual camera setup, front-facing fingerprint scanner, tri-bezel design, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of native storage, Android 7.0 Nougat and the MediaTek MT6580 SoC.
- DOOGEE Mix Lite: 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, dual camera setup, tri-bezel design, 5.2-inch HD display, MediaTek’s MT6737 SoC and Android 7.0 Nougat.
- BLUBOO Edge: 5.5-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of native storage, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, MediaTek’s MT6737 processor, and a 2,600mAh battery.
- MAZE Comet: front-facing fingerprint scanner, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, Android 7.0 Nougat, MediaTek’s MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SOC, and a 5.7-inch HD+ display.
- Blackview BV8000 Pro: rugged smartphone, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, IP68 certification, Android 7.0 Nougat, 5-inch fullHD display, and a 4,180mAh battery.
- UHANS Max 2: dual camera setup, metal build, 6.44-inch fullHD display, MediaTek’s MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
- JESY J9S: rugged smartphone, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 5.5-inch fullHD display, dual camera setup, Android 7.0 Nougat, and a 6,150mAh battery.
Best Smartphones In India
- Honor 8: metal + glass build, 5.15-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, Kirin 950 64-bit octa-core processor, 3,000mAh non-removable battery and a dual 12MP camera setup.
- Xiaomi Mi Max 2: 6.44-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, 5,300mAh non-removable battery and a 12-megapixel main snapper.
- Xiaomi Redmi 4: Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of native storage, 4,100mAh non-removable battery, 5-inch 720p display, and a 13MP main camera.
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 5.5-inch fullHD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, metal build, rear-facing fingerprint scanner, 4,100mAh battery and the Snapdragon 625 SoC.
- Honor 6X: metal body, 5.5-inch fullHD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual camera setup, rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and the Kirin 655 processor.
- Xiaomi Mi A1: stock Android, metal build, 5.5-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 5MP front-facing camera, and the 12MP dual camera setup on the back.
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2: 5.99-inch fullHD+ display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, metal + ceramic build, 12MP main camera, 3,400mAh non-removable battery, and Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9.
- OnePlus 5: 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, metal build, dual camera setup, 3,300mAh non-removable battery, and the Snapdragon 835 processor.
- OnePlus 5: 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of native storage, dual camera setup, metal build, Snapdragon 835 SoC, and a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.
- Nubia Z17 Mini: 5.2-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, metal build, dual camera setup on the back, rear-facing fingerprint scanner, 2,950mAh non-removable battery and the Snapdragon 652 SoC.