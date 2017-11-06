Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Smartphone Accessories

The holiday season is upon us, and if you are looking to pick up a smartphone for someone on your list, or you know someone that just got one, you’ll want to grab some smartphone accessories. These can be great stocking stuffers, as the majority of these are fairly small, and in most cases, pretty cheap. We’ve got you covered here for everything from cases, to screen protectors, to wall chargers and even some extra cables. Because, let’s face it, you can always use some additional cables, especially if you’re making the switch to USB-C.

On this list, there are a number of cases available for different smartphones, including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2, and even the Essential PH-1. There are also some great screen protectors available, which are very essential for smartphones with curved displays like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. That curved display will get scratched up pretty easily, making a screen protector very much necessary. Of course, they are also necessary with other devices, but a bit less so. As replacing a screen protector is much better and cheaper than replacing the display on a smartphone.

When it comes to power, there are a ton of great wall chargers and car chargers on this list. Some of the wall chargers are actually desktop charging hubs. Allowing you to charge multiple devices at the same time, with one having up to 6 USB ports. It’s always more convenient to plug in multiple devices into a charging hub that uses just one outlet, then to have multiple outlets being used. There are quite a few Quick Charge 3.0-compatible wall chargers and car chargers also on this list. And most smartphones released in 2017 and even in 2016, do have Quick Charge 3.0 support, so that is going to be a great feature to have, to get your phone charged up a bit faster.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.