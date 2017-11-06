Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Smartphone Accessories
The holiday season is upon us, and if you are looking to pick up a smartphone for someone on your list, or you know someone that just got one, you’ll want to grab some smartphone accessories. These can be great stocking stuffers, as the majority of these are fairly small, and in most cases, pretty cheap. We’ve got you covered here for everything from cases, to screen protectors, to wall chargers and even some extra cables. Because, let’s face it, you can always use some additional cables, especially if you’re making the switch to USB-C.
On this list, there are a number of cases available for different smartphones, including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2, and even the Essential PH-1. There are also some great screen protectors available, which are very essential for smartphones with curved displays like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. That curved display will get scratched up pretty easily, making a screen protector very much necessary. Of course, they are also necessary with other devices, but a bit less so. As replacing a screen protector is much better and cheaper than replacing the display on a smartphone.
When it comes to power, there are a ton of great wall chargers and car chargers on this list. Some of the wall chargers are actually desktop charging hubs. Allowing you to charge multiple devices at the same time, with one having up to 6 USB ports. It’s always more convenient to plug in multiple devices into a charging hub that uses just one outlet, then to have multiple outlets being used. There are quite a few Quick Charge 3.0-compatible wall chargers and car chargers also on this list. And most smartphones released in 2017 and even in 2016, do have Quick Charge 3.0 support, so that is going to be a great feature to have, to get your phone charged up a bit faster.
Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.
Cases
- Spigen Liquid Crystal: Clear Case with Slim Protection and Premium Clarity, Made of Flexible TPU for Google Pixel 2
- Caseology Vault Series: Carbon Fiber backed Case with TPU Rugged Protection & a Textured Grip for Google Pixel 2 XL
- Trianium Clarium Series: Shock-Absorbing TPU Bumper & Polycarbonate Back Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- i-Blason Magma Series: Heavy Duty Protection & Full Body Bumper Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Spigen Tough Armor: Semi-Rugged, Durable, Thin, with Kickstand on the Back, Black case for LG V30
- TUDIA Carbon Fiber Bumper: TPU Bumper Shock Absorption Cover Case to Protect the Essential PH-1
- JAITY IP68 Certified Waterproof Case: With a built in HD screen protector, Soft Touch Case for the Samsung Galaxy S8
- OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES: Rugged Case with a built-in HD Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Ringke Onyx: Dynamic Stroked Pattern, Fingerprint Resistant & Shockproof Case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Caseology Parallax Series: Geometric Textured, Available in 3 Colors, Slim Dual Layer Case for the LG G6
- Spigen Neo Hybrid: Flexible Inside with Shockproof Reinforced Bumper Case for the LG G6, Available in 3 Colors
- TUDIA Slim-Fit: Heavy Duty with Extreme Protection, Slim Dual Layer Case for the Huawei Mate 9
- POETIC Revolution Series: Dust Resistant, Shock Absorbing Premium Rugged Case for the LG V20
Screen Protectors
- OMOTON HD Screen Protector: Wet application, Curved, and Case Friendly for Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Skinomi TechSkin: Full Coverage, Anti-Bubble, Anti-Fingerprint HD Screen Protector for Galaxy Note 8
- Wellci Tempered Glass Screen Protector: 2-Pack, Scratch Resistant, Anti-Fingerprint for Google Pixel 2
- IQ Shield LiquidSkin Screen Protector: Plastic, High Definition, Full Coverage, Case Friendly for Google Pixel 2 XL
- ArmorSuit Military Shield: Full Coverage, Lifetime Replacements, Case Friendly Screen Protector for Galaxy S8
- Qbbily Tempered Glass Screen Protector: Anti-Scratch, Anti-Fingerprint, Bubble Free for Samsung Galaxy S8
- SPARIN 3D Curved Screen Protector: Wet-application, full coverage, Adhesion Strong, case friendly for LG V30
- Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector: 2-Pack, Wet Application, Case Friendly for Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Pabrito Tempered Glass Screen Protector: full coverage, Scratch Proof, Anti-Fingerprint for Huawei Mate 9
- Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector: 3-Pack, Anti Fingerprint, Lifetime Replacements for LG G6
Cables
- BrexLink USB-C to USB-A Cable: 2-Pack, Durable with Braided Nylon, 6.6-feet long, Available in Black & Gray
- FIREOR Retractable USB-C Cable: 2-Pack, 3.3-feet long, USB-C to USB-A cables, Data Sync & Fast Charging Capable
- Tronsmart USB-C Cable: 6.6-feet long, USB-C to USB-A Cable, Fast Charging Compatible, 56k Resistor
- Redlink Micro USB Cables: Braided Nylon for Durability, USB-A to Micro USB, 10-feet Long, 3-Pack
- Anker PowerLine Micro USB Cables: 6-Pack (1-foot, 3.3-feet and 6.6-feet long included), Durable, Lifetime Warranty
- CHOETECH USB-C Cables: 3-Pack, USB-C to USB-A, Nylon Braided for Durability, USB 3.0 Data Transfer Compatibility
- CHOETECH: USB-C to USB-C Cable: 2-Pack (3.3-feet and 6.6-feet long), High-Speed & Fast Charging Capable
- Anker PowerLine+ USB-C Cable: USB-C to USB-A, Nylon Braided for Durability, 2-Pack, 6-feet long, Available in Black & Red
- Anker PowerLine+ Micro USB Cable: 6-foot long, Double Braided Nylon for Durability, USB-C to Micro USB, Available in 4 Colors
- AUKEY USB-C Cable: Braided for Durability, USB-C to USB-A, 5-Pack, USB 3.0 Data Speeds & Fast Charging Capable
Car Mounts
- WizGear Universal Car Mount: Magnetic, Attaches to the Air Vent, works with Smartphones & Tablets
- IKOPO Universal Car Mount: Connects Magnetically, works with Smartphones & Tablets, Adjustable Arm
- Mpow Car Phone Mount: Washable Sticky Gel Pad, Universal, Landscape & Portrait Orientations
- Maxboost Universal Car Mount: 2-Pack, Magnetic, Attaches to the Air Vent, Works with Smartphones & Tablets
- iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount Holder: Adjustable arm and orientation, works with smartphones & tablets
- Mpow Cell Phone Holder: Long arm for Windshield Use, Adjustable arms for different Smartphone sizes
- Enjocho Universal Car Mount: Made for Windshield Attachment, adjustable arms for different Smartphone sizes
- SCOSCHE MagicMount Universal Mount: Attaches to Dashboard, Magnetic, Works with Smartphones & Tablets
- Kenu Airframe+: Air Vent Mount, Minimal size, Adjustable arms for Different Smartphone Sizes, Travel Stand
- Spigen Kuel A201 Car Phone Mount: Air Vent, Adjustable mount, Attaches to Smartphones with Magnets
- AUKEY Car Phone Mount: Made of Metal, Magnetic, Works with Smartphones & Tablets, Doubles as a Phone Stand
Wall Chargers
- AUKEY 6-Port USB Charger: 2 Quick Charge 3.0 Ports, 4 Ports with 2.4A Output, AiPower Adaptive Charging
- Anker PowerPort Speed 2: Dual-Port Quick Charge 3.0, 39W Output, PowerIQ Fast Charging Support
- Trianium Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger: Dual USB Ports, 39W Output, Foldable Plug for Easy Travel
- Anker PowerPort 4 Wall Charger: 4 USB Ports, 2.4A Output with PowerIQ Technology, Available in 2 Colors
- AUKEY ULTRA COMPACT Wall Charger: 2 USB Ports, Folding Prongs, Travel Ready, 2.4A Output from Both Ports
- Anker PowerPort 6: 6 USB Ports, PowerIQ Technology (up to 2.4A each), Desktop Charging Station
- AUKEY 43.5W USB Wall Charger: 3 USB Ports at 2.4A Output each, 1 Quick Charge 3.0 Port, Great for Travel
- AUKEY Power Strip: 2 Outlets, 4 USB Ports, AiPower for Fast Charging with output of 2.4A each, Great for Traveling
- Tronsmart 18W Wall Charger: Single USB Port, Quick Charge 3.0 Functionality, Backwards Compatible With Quick Charge
- Tronsmart 27W Dual USB Wall Charger: 1 USB-C Port with 3A Output, 1 USB-A Port with 2.4A Output, Fast Charging Support
Car Chargers
- Anker PowerDrive Speed 2: Dual USB Quick Charge 3.0 Support, Backwards Compatible with Slower Charging Speeds
- Maxboost Car Charger: Dual USB, 2.4A output per Port, Intelligently delivers enough Charge based on Device Plugged In
- AUKEY Flush Fit Dual Port Car Charger: Two Ports Up to 2.4A Each, Small footprint, Built-in Safeguards to Protect your Device
- Tronsmart 33W Dual USB Car Charger: Dual USB, Attached USB-C Cable, Quick Charge 3.0 Compatibility
- Tronsmart 4-Port USB Car Charger: 2.4A each or 9.6A Total Output, VoltIQ Technology for Fast Charging Support
- Foval 150W Car Power Inverter: 1 Full Outlet, 2 USB-A Outlets with 3.1A Output combined, 12V to 110V AC Converter
- iXCC 4 Port Car Charger: 2.4A Each or 9.6A Total Output, Fast Charging Capable, Built-in Safety System to Protect your Devices
- CHGeek 12V/24V 80W USB Car Cup Charger: Fits in Cup Holder, 2 USB Ports, 2 Additional Car Charging Ports Included
- Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite: Dual USB, PowerIQ Technology for Fast Charging Support, Carbon Fiber Mesh build, LED Indicators
- AUKEY CC-T8 Car Charger: Dual USB Ports, Quick Charge 3.0 (Backwards Compatible), AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology Included