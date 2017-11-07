Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Google Chromebooks & Android Tablets
Ever since Chromebooks first launched, they have been on an upward trajectory gaining higher rates of adoption and more market share each year. At the same time, tablets have been seemingly on the decline with each year resulting in less demand at a consumer level. Although that has not stopped manufacturers from releasing new models each year. In fact, over the last year or two the line between Chromebooks and tablets has blurred massively with Chromebooks taking on more tablet features and even gaining Android app compatibility. Which now means that regardless of whether you are looking for a Chromebook or a tablet, there are plenty of options now available.
On the Chromebook side of things, this is a market that is literally bulging with choice at the moment. Some are available at rock bottom prices like the Samsung Chromebook 3 which offers a solid user experience and build quality, while others come with a wealth of premium specs and features at a much higher cost – like the $999 starting price for the Google Pixelbook. In spite of its high price, for those looking for the absolute best in class Chrome OS experience the Pixelbook is the one to go for.
When it comes to tablets and while the market has shrunk there is still plenty of options to consider. Right now one of the best options comes in the form of the Galaxy Tab S3 from Samsung. Not only does this one come with a premium level of specs, but you also get an S Pen included in the package for added value and functionality. Of course, the Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the more expensive options but there are also plenty of more affordable choices and especially when it comes to Amazon’s own line of Fire HD tablets which offer great value for money along with a tight integration to the Amazon ecosystem. One of the best features about Amazon’s line is that it looks to offer different options for different users and needs, including a kid-friendly option which costs only $49. Bargain! Whatever sort of Chromebook or tablet you are looking for, and irrespective of budget, below is a complete list of all the best options on offer during the 2017-2018 Holiday season.
Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.
Chromebooks
- Google Pixelbook: Premium, 12.3-inch display, 360-degree rotating screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Intel Core i5, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Android apps
- Samsung Chromebook Plus: 12.3-inch touch screen, stylus included, 360-degree rotate, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, OP1 processor, Android app support
- Samsung Chromebook Pro: 12.3-inch touch screen, stylus included, 360-degree rotate, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, Intel Core M3, Android app support
- Acer Chromebook R 11: Convertible, 11.6-Inch HD touch display, Intel Celeron N3150, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 10-hour battery life, Android app support
- Acer Chromebook R 13: Convertible, 13.3-inch Full HD touch display, MediaTek 8173C, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 12-hour battery life, Android app support
- Samsung Chromebook 3: 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM, 16GB storage, Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 11-hour battery life
- Acer Chromebook 11: 11.6-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Intel Celeron N2840 processor, 9-hour battery life
- ASUS C201: 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM, 16GB storage, Rockchip 3288-C processor, 13-hour battery life, available in multiple colors
- Acer Chromebook 14: Aluminum, 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, Intel Celeron N3160 processor, 12-hour battery life, Android app support
- HP Chromebook 11 G4: Durable Chromebook with an 11.6-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Intel N2840 processor, 12-hour battery life
- HP Chromebook 14 G4: 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, 16GB storage, Intel Celeron N2840 processor, 8-hour battery life
- Acer Chromebook 15 (2015): 15.6-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, 16GB storage, Intel Celeron 3205U processor, 9-hour battery life
- Lenovo 14 N42 Chromebook: Great option for the price, comes with 14-inch HD display, 4GB RAM, 16GB storage, Intel N3060 processor
- ASUS Flip: 360-degree rotating hinge, super portable thanks to 10.1-inch HD display, 4GB RAM, 16GB storage, Rockchip RK3288 processor, 9-hour battery life
- ASUS Chromebook Flip: 10.1-inch display, rotating hinge, 4GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Rockchip RK3399 Processor, all-metal body, Android app support
- Acer Chromebook 15 (2017): New, Aluminium, 15.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, Intel Pentium N4200 processor, Android app support
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, Snapdragon 820, comes with an S Pen stylus
- Huawei MediaPad M3: 8.4-inch display, Harman Kardon and AKG tweaked audio, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, Android 6.0
- Google Pixel C: 10.2-inch HD display, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, NVIDIA Tegra X1, Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa: 7-inch display, 1GB RAM, 8/16GB storage, quad-core processor, Fire OS, Amazon-integration
- Amazon Fire HD 8: Alexa, 8-inch HD display, 1.5GB RAM, 16/32GB storage, Dolby Audio, durable build, Amazon-integration, 12-hour battery life
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite: Affordable and reliable tablet, 7-inch display, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, microSD support, 9-hour battery life
- Lenovo Tab 10: 10-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Snapdragon 210, Kid's Mode, 10-hour battery life, Android 6.0
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E: 9.6-inch HD display, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, 5MP rear camera, Kids Mode, 12-hour battery life
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A: 8-inch display, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera
- Samsung Galaxy View: Massive tablet ideal for entertainment with 18.4-inch FHD display, 2GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD support, 5,700 mAh battery
- Amazon Fire HD 10: Alexa, 10.1-inch Full HD display, 2GB RAM, 64GB storage, Amazon-integration, 10-hour battery life
- Sony Z4 Tablet: LTE, 10-inch 2K display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD support, Snapdragon 815, 8.1MP rear camera, 6000 mAh battery
- Lenovo Yoga Book: Light, feature-rich, 10.1-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Intel Atom x5-Z8550, Halo keyboard, stylus-compatible, Android 6.0
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 3: Unique design, 8-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Snapdragon 212, Android 6.0
- Lenovo Tab 4 8: 8-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, quad-core processor, Dolby Atmos Audio, dual-stereo front-facing speakers, 20-hour battery life
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: Kid-friendly tablet with 7-inch display, 16GB storage, Kid-Proof Case, Blue Pink, or Yellow color options