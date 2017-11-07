Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Google Chromebooks & Android Tablets

Ever since Chromebooks first launched, they have been on an upward trajectory gaining higher rates of adoption and more market share each year. At the same time, tablets have been seemingly on the decline with each year resulting in less demand at a consumer level. Although that has not stopped manufacturers from releasing new models each year. In fact, over the last year or two the line between Chromebooks and tablets has blurred massively with Chromebooks taking on more tablet features and even gaining Android app compatibility. Which now means that regardless of whether you are looking for a Chromebook or a tablet, there are plenty of options now available.

On the Chromebook side of things, this is a market that is literally bulging with choice at the moment. Some are available at rock bottom prices like the Samsung Chromebook 3 which offers a solid user experience and build quality, while others come with a wealth of premium specs and features at a much higher cost – like the $999 starting price for the Google Pixelbook. In spite of its high price, for those looking for the absolute best in class Chrome OS experience the Pixelbook is the one to go for.

When it comes to tablets and while the market has shrunk there is still plenty of options to consider. Right now one of the best options comes in the form of the Galaxy Tab S3 from Samsung. Not only does this one come with a premium level of specs, but you also get an S Pen included in the package for added value and functionality. Of course, the Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the more expensive options but there are also plenty of more affordable choices and especially when it comes to Amazon’s own line of Fire HD tablets which offer great value for money along with a tight integration to the Amazon ecosystem. One of the best features about Amazon’s line is that it looks to offer different options for different users and needs, including a kid-friendly option which costs only $49. Bargain! Whatever sort of Chromebook or tablet you are looking for, and irrespective of budget, below is a complete list of all the best options on offer during the 2017-2018 Holiday season.

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.