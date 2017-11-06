Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Android Smartphones
If you are in the market for a new android smartphone during the 2017-2018 Holiday period then you are in luck as this year has seen a number of new and exciting options coming through. In fact, compared to previous years, 2017 has seen quite the change from traditional smartphone features. While previously smartphone makers were racing to bring about higher and/or greater specs to their next-generation smartphones, this year has seen a shift in focus to the design of the smartphone and namely in two specific areas, the reduction of bezels and the introduction of dual rear cameras.
As a result those looking for a smartphone that offers more display screen (while still adopting a form similar in size to previous generation devices) only need to look as far as Samsung with the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and the Note 8, or to LG with the LG G6 and the LG V30. Likewise, the Essential Phone and the Google Pixel 2 XL also offer a bezel-limited experience. Not to mention, these smartphones also do offer a dual rear camera experience as well. Well, technically speaking the Pixel 2 XL does not (as it only comes with one camera), but Google has tweaked the software so that it provides the user with an experience that is akin to using dual cameras. On that note, the Google Pixel 2 XL (and the standard Pixel 2) are currently considered to be the best in class when it comes to the smartphone camera experience in general. So if cameras are your main requirement, then the two new Google Pixel phones are ones to take a closer look out.
Of course, if budget is something that you are more concerned about then there is a seriously good number of smartphones to buy now which offer incredible value for money. Some of which might surprise you with the level and quality of the specs and features that are on offer. Whatever your requirements, to make navigating the smartphone market a little easier during this Holiday period, below you will find smartphones broken down by brand and highlighting a number of their key features and selling points. Happy shopping!
Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.
Top Picks
- Samsung Galaxy Note8: The latest from Samsung, bezel-less 6.3-inch display, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD835, dual rear cameras, S Pen, and 3300 mAh battery
- Samsung Galaxy S8: Bezel-less 5.8-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD835, 12MP rear camera, and 3000 mAh battery
- Samsung Galaxy S8+: Bezel-less 6.2-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD835, 12MP rear camera, and 3500 mAh battery
- Google Pixel 2: Latest from Google sporting a 5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD835, Active Edge, Google Assistant, 2700 mAh battery, and Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Google Pixel 2 XL: Premium smartphone featuring a bezel-less 6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD835, Active Edge, Google Assistant, 3520 mAh battery, and Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Google Pixel: Google’s first phone featuring a 5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD821, 2770 mAh battery, and stock Android
- Google Pixel XL: Larger version of Google's first phone with a 5.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD821, 12.3MP rear camera, 3450 mAh battery, and stock Android
- Essential Phone: Bezel-free viewing experience with a 5.7-inch display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, SD835, dual rear cameras, 3040 mAh battery, and Android 7.1
- LG G6: Bezel-less 5.7-inch QHD display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD821, dual rear cameras, IP68, 3300 mAh battery, Android 7.0
- LG V30: 6.0-inch FullVision bezel-less display 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD835, dual rear cameras, IP68, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 3300 mAh battery
- ASUS ZenFone AR: First Tango (AR) and Daydream (VR) phone featuring a 5.7-inch display, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD821, 23MP rear camera, 3300 mAh battery
- Sony Xperia XZ1: New phone with a focus on 3D images, features a 5.2-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD835, 19MP rear camera with 3D scanning technology
- HTC U11: The squeezable phone, Edge Sense, Alexa, 5.5-inch display, 16MP camera with great performance, SD835, dual BoomSound Hi-Fi Speakers
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge: 5.5-inch ‘Edge’ display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD820, 12MP rear camera, and 3600 mAh battery
- Samsung Galaxy S7: Featuring 5.1-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD820, 12MP rear camera, and 3000 mAh battery
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro: 5.5-inch FHD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, octa-core processor, fingerprint sensor, 3600mAh battery, Android 7.0
- Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime: 5.2-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, SD410, 3100 mAh battery, Android 7.1.1
- Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017): Featuring a 5-inch display, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, quad-core processor, 5-megapixel rear camera, and Android 7.0
LG
- LG G6+: Bezel-less 5.7-inch QHD display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, dual rear cameras, 3300 mAh battery
- LG V20: Bezel-less 5.7-inch QHD Display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD820, dual rear cameras, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 3200 mAh battery, Android 7.0
- LG Q6: Featuring a 5.5-inch display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD435, 13MP rear camera, 3000 mAh battery, Android 7.1
- LG Stylus 3: This phone comes with a stylus, as well as a 5.7-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, octa-core processor, 13MP rear camera, 3200 mAh battery, Android 7.0
- LG X charge: Battery-focused phone with 4500 mAh battery. As well as 5.5-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, MediaTek 6750, 13MP rear camera, Android 7.1
- LG G5: Unique modular design, 5.3-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD820, dual rear cameras, 2800 mAh removable battery
- LG K10: 5.3-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, octa-core processor, 13MP rear camera, 2800 mAh battery, Android 7.0
- LG X power: Battery-focused phone with 4100 mAh battery, 5.3-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, SD210, 8MP rear camera, Android 6.0.1
Sony
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Featuring a 4K 5.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD835, 3230 mAh battery
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact: Designed for those looking for a smaller phone, features a 4.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD835, 19MP rear camera, 2700mAh battery
- Sony Xperia XZs: Featuring a 5.2-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD820, 19MP rear camera, Hi-Res audio
- Sony Xperia XA1 Plus: 5.5-inch borderless display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, Helio P20, 23MP rear camera, 3430 mAh battery
- Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra: Featuring a 6-inch ‘edge to edge’ display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, Helio P20, 23MP rear camera, 2700 mAh battery
- Sony Xperia XA1: Equipped with 5-inch borderless display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, Helio P20, 23MP rear camera, 2300 mAh battery
- Sony Xperia L1: Super affordable phone with 5.5-inch borderless display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, MediaTek 6737T, 13MP rear camera, 2620 mAh battery, Android 7.0
Huawei
- Huawei P10 Plus: Feature-packed and powerful phone with 5.5-inch display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Kirin 960, dual rear cameras, Android 7.0
- Huawei Mate 9: Equipped with Alexa voice service, 5.9-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Kirin 960, dual rear cameras, 4000 mAh battery
- Huawei Mate 9 lite: 5.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual rear cameras, 4G LTE support, expandable storage
HTC
- HTC U Ultra: 5.7-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD821, 16MP rear camera, 3000 mAh battery, and UH-OH protection
- HTC U11 life: Edge Sense, 5.2-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD630, 2600 mAh battery, 16MP rear camera, Android 7.1
- HTC 10: Unlocked Verizon model boasting a 5.2-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD820, 12MP rear camera, 3000 mAh battery
Motorola
- Moto Z2 Force: The modular phone featuring 5.5-inch QHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Snapdragon 835, dual rear cameras, 2730 mAh battery
- Moto X4: The newest Moto X phone featuring Alexa, 5.2-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD630, IP68-rated, dual rear cameras
- Moto Z Play: Affordable Moto option featuring 5.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 16MP rear camera, TurboPower charging, Moto Mod compatible
- Moto G5 Plus: Highly-affordable phone featuring 5.2-inch display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD625, 12MP rear camera, 3000 mAh battery, Android 7.0
- Moto E4 Plus: Affordable and large phone featuring a 5.5-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, SD427, 13MP rear camera, 5,000 mAh battery, Android 7.1
- Moto E4: Even more affordable Moto phone featuring 5-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, SD425, 8MP rear camera, microSD support, 2800 mAh battery
ASUS
- ASUS ZenFone 4: Latest ZenFone featuring a 5.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD630, dual rear cameras, 3300 mAh battery
- ASUS ZenFone 4 Max: Upgraded version with 5.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, SD430, dual rear cameras, and 5,000 mAh battery
ZTE
- ZTE Axon 7: Featuring a 5.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, SD820, 20MP rear camera, 3250 mAh battery, dual front-facing speakers
- ZTE Blade V8 Pro: Features a 5.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, Snapdragon 625, dual rear cameras, Hi-Fi audio, 3140 mAh battery
- ZTE Axon 7 Mini: Features 5.2-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, Snapdragon 617, 16MP rear camera, Hi-Fi audio, 2705 mAh battery
- ZTE Blade Spark: Budget phone featuring 5.5-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP rear camera, fingerprint sensor, 3140 mAh battery, Android 7.0
Alcatel
- Alcatel Idol 5S: VR-focused phone, 5.2-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, Snapdragon 625, 12MP rear camera, 3.6-watt front-facing speakers, Android 7.1
- Alcatel POP 4S: Affordable phone, 5.5-inch display, 16GB storage, 13MP rear camera, 2960 mAh battery, Android 6.0
- Alcatel A50: Compatible with SNAPBAK covers, 5.2-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, quad-core processor, 13MP rear camera, 2,800 mAh battery
- Alcatel A30 Plus: 5.5-inch display, 2GB RAM 16GB storage, quad-core processor, 13MP rear camera, 3000 mAh battery, Android 7.0
- Alcatel A30: 5-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Snapdragon 210, 8MP rear camera, 2460 mAh battery, Android 7.0
BLU Mobile
- BLU VIVO 8L: 5.3-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, MediaTek 6753 processor, fingerprint Sensor, 13MP rear camera, 4000 mAh battery, 4G LTE
- BLU R1 Plus: 5.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, MediaTek 6737, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 4G LTE
- BLU R2: 5.2-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, MediaTek processor, fingerprint sensor, 13MP rear camera, 13MP front-facing camera, 4G LTE
- BLU Advance A5 Plus: 5.5-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, MediaTek 6737, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera, 4G LTE
- BLU Studio Mega: 6-inch display, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, MediaTek processor, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, Android 7.0
- BLU R1 HD: 5-Inch HD display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, MediaTek 6735, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 4G LTE
- BLU Advance A5: 5-inch display, 512MB RAM, 8GB storage, MediaTek 6570, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera