Holiday Gift Guide 2017 – 2018: Best Android Smartphones

If you are in the market for a new android smartphone during the 2017-2018 Holiday period then you are in luck as this year has seen a number of new and exciting options coming through. In fact, compared to previous years, 2017 has seen quite the change from traditional smartphone features. While previously smartphone makers were racing to bring about higher and/or greater specs to their next-generation smartphones, this year has seen a shift in focus to the design of the smartphone and namely in two specific areas, the reduction of bezels and the introduction of dual rear cameras.

As a result those looking for a smartphone that offers more display screen (while still adopting a form similar in size to previous generation devices) only need to look as far as Samsung with the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and the Note 8, or to LG with the LG G6 and the LG V30. Likewise, the Essential Phone and the Google Pixel 2 XL also offer a bezel-limited experience. Not to mention, these smartphones also do offer a dual rear camera experience as well. Well, technically speaking the Pixel 2 XL does not (as it only comes with one camera), but Google has tweaked the software so that it provides the user with an experience that is akin to using dual cameras. On that note, the Google Pixel 2 XL (and the standard Pixel 2) are currently considered to be the best in class when it comes to the smartphone camera experience in general. So if cameras are your main requirement, then the two new Google Pixel phones are ones to take a closer look out.

Of course, if budget is something that you are more concerned about then there is a seriously good number of smartphones to buy now which offer incredible value for money. Some of which might surprise you with the level and quality of the specs and features that are on offer. Whatever your requirements, to make navigating the smartphone market a little easier during this Holiday period, below you will find smartphones broken down by brand and highlighting a number of their key features and selling points. Happy shopping!

Prices listed below are subject to fluctuation. This post is updated regularly to try and ensure the most accurate pricing at the time.