Highly Dubious Specs Of Supposed HTC Ocean Harmony Leak

New information has surfaced regarding an unannounced HTC smartphone code-named HTC Ocean Harmony. The highly dubious details about the purported device indicate that it will come as a mid-range phablet offering. A few months ago, news surfaced that HTC would release three new handsets by the end of this year – the Ocean Harmony, Ocean Master, and Ocean Lite. The already announced HTC U11 Plus is believed to be the Ocean Master, the equally official HTC U11 Life is thought to be the Ocean Lite, so that leaves the Ocean Harmony, which will reportedly arrive in December, according to an unverified source. Since earlier rumors pegged the launch of all three handsets by the end of the year, a debut next month sounds somewhat plausible and the newly leaked specifications may suggest what consumers can expect.

Based on this leak, the HTC Ocean Harmony will sport a large 5.99-inch Super LCD5 display with a full HD+ resolution of 2,160 by 1,080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The source also noted that the smartphone will be “borderless” just like the HTC U11 Plus, suggesting it will sport thin bezels. The handset will also feature the same Edge Sense functionality as the HTC U11 and its previously introduced revisions, according to the same report. The technology enables users to perform various actions by squeezing compatible smartphones. For instance, users can squeeze the device to launch its camera, open Facebook, or start some other app. Moreover, since Edge Sense is pressure-based, it works even if the user is wearing gloves or has wet hands, i.e. in situations that see capacitive keys struggle.

The leak further mentions a 3,930mAh battery which should deliver good performance on a single charge. The HTC Ocean Harmony is further expected to pack a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of native storage space, likely expandable via a microSD card. Judging by its purported specifications, it looks like the upcoming HTC Ocean Harmony will come as a downgraded version of the HTC U11 Plus, with a large display, minimal bezels, and Edge Sense, but mid-range specifications otherwise. No additional details are available at this point, but if the HTC Ocean Harmony will indeed make its debut this December, more information on the device is likely to be available shortly.