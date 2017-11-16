Google To Target Movie-Goers With Home Mini Experimental Ad

Starting from tomorrow, Friday, Google will begin a marketing campaign which not only looks to tout the benefits of devices like its Google Home Mini, but also physically demonstrates some of those features to people exposed to the marketing. The information on this comes from a new report out of Business Insider which has received confirmation from Google PR representatives on the commencement of the new and experiential marketing campaign.

The crux of the campaign is Google will target those watching a movie, in movie theaters, in the US by running a 30-second ad for the Google Home Mini prior to the start of the movie. The ad will highlight various aspects of the Google Home Mini including its ability to control lighting – which is where the interactive aspect of the marketing approach takes effect. As when the ad delivers a ‘dim the lights’ prompt to advertise the ability, the lights in the theater will be dimmed as a result. Providing those exposed to the ad more of a real-world demonstration of what Google Home Mini can do, and how it works. According to the details, the ad will be shown in more than 200 theaters throughout the US and will run throughout the Holiday season. Although no firm details were provided on which movie theaters will be displaying the promotional spot.

According to the report which in turn credits reps who work at, and on behalf of Google, the idea of this particular marketing approach is to advertise the benefits of Google Home in a manner which can actively show those benefits instead of just telling people. Likewise, due to the larger and more captured audience normally associated with places such as movie theaters, this approach allows Google to target a wider number of people at the same time, while also targeting consumers who are understood to be more inclined to this sort of technology in the first place. While no more details were provided on this, the report does highlight that this particular marketing stunt is part of a wider and more aggressive Google marketing strategy for its Home line of products.