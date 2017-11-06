Google Search Rolls Out Smartphone Comparison Specs & More

When many people are searching for a new smartphone to pick up, they generally will compare it to another one that may have their eye. Google knows this, and has now made it easier for users to do that, from the search results page. Before today, users could see a few differences, but now Google is showing specs, reviews and much more. It is even highlighting the differences between the two devices, to make it all much easier to navigate.

With specs, Google search will give you the usual suspects, pricing, average rating from various sites, screen size, storage, etc. You won’t see the more specific specs included here, like whether it is running on a Snapdragon 835 or perhaps a MediaTek chipset. It will tell you whether the phone is available unlocked and if it is a quad-band LTE device or not – meaning that it will work in other countries on their LTE networks. This comparison will even show when the devices were released, so you can easily see if one of the smartphones you are looking at is a bit older than one of the others. Of course, the colors are also available here, which if you are comparing two devices like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, that does make a difference, since they do come in different colors.

Google has always looked at making it easier for users to find different things, whether that’s a recipe, maybe a way to diagnose a sickness you may have or just answer a simple question, like who won the World Series. Now Google is taking that a step further and helping people decide which smartphone they should buy. This is all being done with its knowledge-graph and getting data from various websites and putting it into search results – something that Google is already doing with search in the first place. This way users won’t need to go to a ton of different sites to find this information but can do it all at once. The feature doesn’t appear to be fully live yet, a handful of users are seeing it but we are seeing it on desktop but not mobile.