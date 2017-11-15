Google Search Now Lets You View Salary For Job Ads & More

Google has added a slew of new features to its Search engine that are meant to improve the way you search for jobs using the platform. The update introduces the new ability to view salary details in a job posting, access the settings page for location data and select a job application, with plans to also add an upcoming feature that will let you save a job in the near future.

The ability to gain access to salary information in job postings provides an estimated range of pay for individual jobs by taking into consideration several factors such as the title of the job, area where work will be done and the employer. Google has teamed up with a number of sources of these pieces of information including Glassdoor, PayScale, LinkedIn and Paysa, which all hold a large database of information belonging to jobseekers. In case salary information is already stipulated in a job posting, Google says it will still display a comparison of the actual salary alongside its estimated range for that job, provided that detail has been made available by any of its sources. To help you take control of the location settings for a specific job you are looking for, Google has added the ability to set a search area for finding a job in accordance with your query. This can be done by going to the “Location” filter in search and selecting a range of distances, after which Google Search will show you job postings from within the specified search location.

Other related changes that launched on Google Search include the option to view a job in a particular website of your choice where you have already created a professional profile so that it is easier to apply for a job regardless of where you found it on the web. Another feature that is coming to Google Search over the next couple of weeks is the ability to save a particular job in the platform using a bookmark button found next to each job posting. Those job listings will then be visible via the “Saved jobs” tab on Google Search using any device. Google officially brought job listings to Search in the United States in June after announcing its new US-based job search service called Google for Jobs during the Google I/O 2017 event a month earlier.