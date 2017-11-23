Google Remotely Fixes The Pixel 2 Bootloader Unlock Issue

Pixel 2 owners are in for some positive news as Google seems to have successfully fixed the locked bootloader issue affecting certain units. Users who may have encountered this problem with their Pixel 2 should now be able to gain access to the bootloader unlock option after performing a factory reset while the device is connected to the Internet. Some Pixel 2 owners have already confirmed that the problem has been solved by posting to the Official Issue Tracker which now has the problem marked as ‘Fixed’ by Google.

The bootloader issue manifested itself only on the smaller Pixel 2 device in the form of a grayed-out bootloader unlock button within the Developer Options settings menu. Furthermore, the issue wasn’t too widespread as only a small number Pixel 2 units acquired through the Google Store seem to have been affected. While no explanation has been given as to why some Pixel 2 units have been experiencing the problem to begin with, the good news is that Google seems to have now fixed the issue remotely and without an OTA update. Instead, Pixel 2 owners who see a grayed-out bootloader unlock button are now advised to perform a factory reset on their device while making sure it’s connected to the Internet. Simply access the main ‘Settings’ menu and navigate to ‘System’ > ‘Reset Options’ > ‘Erase all data (factory reset).’

A bootloader is a computer program that manages system partitions and loads an operating system when the device is powered on. In the case of Android smartphones, an unlocked bootloader allows users to install custom ROMs with much more ease, and given the company’s history with the previous Nexus smartphone series, this feature is largely expected to be supported by any Google-made handset, including the latest Pixel 2 lineup. Fortunately, the issues seem to have now been fixed and the Pixel 2 user experience is bound to improve even further as the OEM continues to distribute regular maintenance updates. The previously discovered clicking noise issue generated by the Pixel 2 has also been fixed a couple of weeks ago with an OTA release, and Google is presently working on further improving the Pixel 2 XL’s P-OLED display to prevent burn-in over time.