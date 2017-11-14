Google Pop-Up Store Rep Suggests Cutting Pixel Buds’ Cord

A sales representative at one of Google‘s pop-up stores has recently been suggesting customers cut the cord connecting the Pixel Buds, according to one Reddit user who was given such instructions after saying they’d wish the earbuds came without a wire. Upon being told that the earphones would stop working if the cord connecting them was cut, the store employee supposedly said they ought to stop giving people that kind of advice, suggesting other less informed consumers were previously instructed to cut the Pixel Buds’ cord if they wish to do so. The anecdote itself supposedly played out at Google’s pop-up store in Manhattan and it’s currently unclear whether the uninformed employee in question ended up convincing anyone to break their Pixel Buds. Since the source of the report was supposedly the first who informed them about their advice being wrong, it seems likely some consumers took their new Pixel Buds home believing they can cut the cord connecting them without any fears.

The sales representative in question is unlikely to have actually been a Google employee and is presumably working for one of Verizon’s licensed resellers who operate the Alphabet-owned company’s pop-up stores across the United States. The fragmentized nature of the operation means that people selling the tech giant’s products aren’t always particularly familiar with the gadgets they’re expected to move, as suggested by the newly shared anecdote. Another issue that’s believed to have been caused by the same organizational structure came to light shortly after the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL started selling across Google’s home country, with numerous users being surprised to find that the two smartphones were actually more expensive than advertised, prompting Google to investigate the matter and ultimately vow to reimburse anyone who’s been overcharged for their Android flagships.

The Pixel Buds started shipping to some customers who pre-ordered them last week, though not all advanced orders already find their way to consumers. Google’s first pair of wireless earphones is not only advertised as a perfect fit for its Pixel and Pixel 2-series smartphones but also as a high-end audio accessory for virtually any other contemporary handset to which it can connect in a matter of seconds thanks to its Android Fast Pair support.