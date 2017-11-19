Google Pixelbook With Core i7 Now Available For Pre-Order

The variant of the Google Pixelbook with the Intel Core i7 processor is now available for pre-order. This comes more than a month after the pre-orders for the model with the Core i5 CPU started. Interested consumers may order the Pixelbook from the online retailer B&H, which prices the top-of-the-line model of the Pixelbook with 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVME SSD storage at $1,649. For customers who are residing outside of New Jersey and New York, the retailer will not collect any tax from the sale. While the retailer did not provide any indication of when the device will start shipping to customers, rumors claim that the product will likely be available starting in the second week of December.

The Pixelbook is powered by the Intel Core i7-7Y75 dual-core processor with a clock speed of 1.3GHz and Intel HD 615 integrated graphics. The GPU drives a 12.3-inch touchscreen LCD display with a resolution of 2400 by 1600 and it is also capable of 4K output to an external monitor. The screen covers 72 percent of the NTSC gamut and it supports the Pixelbook Pen. The PixelBook can connect to Wi-Fi networks running on both the 2.4GHz and the 5GHz frequencies, and it also sports Bluetooth 4.2 functionality. The keyboard of the computer is backlit and it includes a dedicated button for triggering the Google Assistant. The webcam included with the Pixelbook can capture videos with a resolution of 720p at 60fps. Dual speakers of the Pixelbook provides surround sound while the four microphones allow for noise cancellation. The Pixelbook can be used in four different modes, namely the laptop, tablet, presentation and entertainment modes. The battery contained within the computer is rated for nine hours of use and it is charged through the USB Type-C port.

Aside from the top-of-the-line model, there are two other variants of the Pixelbook that B&H is also selling. One of the products, priced at $1,199, is powered by the Intel Core i5 CPU and it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVME SSD storage. For $999, users may also purchase the base model of the device, which has the Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal flash storage. The Pixelbook Pen is a separate purchase, and it is available for $99.