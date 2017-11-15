Google Pixel 2 XL Releases In Canada Through Local Carriers

Following the release of the Google Pixel 2 in Canada earlier in October, various network operators in the country are now ready to offer the larger Pixel 2 XL as well. The list includes national carriers Bell and Telus, as well as Virgin, Koodo, Fido, Videotron, and Freedom Mobile. Prospective buyers should also be able to acquire the device at full price from major retailers in the country including Best Buy, Tbooth Wireless, The Source, Wireless Wave, and Walmart.

Prices vary depending on carrier and agreement, as well as the storage configuration for the device. The Pixel 2 XL can be purchased with 64GB or 128GB of on-board memory, and in general, there seems to be a CAD $130 price gap between the two variants regardless of whether they are acquired along with a carrier agreement or without one. With that in mind, Bell and Telus offer the 64GB Pixel 2 XL for the price of CAD $450 or CAD $650 along with a two-year term agreement, and while the 128GB model appears to be missing from Bell’s listing, Telus offers it for CAD $580 or $780 on comparable two-year plans. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL at Rogers seems to only be available for backorders as of Wednesday morning local time, meaning that the device is currently not in stock but is expected to ship within the next two weeks. Moving on, Koodo offers the 64GB model for CAD $650, $800, or $920 on a 24-month plan, whereas the variant with 128GB of storage carries a price of CAD $780, $930, and $1,050 on similar plans. Lastly, the 64GB Pixel 2 XL at Fido costs CAD $649, $729, or $869 with a two-year agreement on a Large, Medium, or Small plan, respectively, while the 128GB model is available for CAD $770, $879, and $999.

Pricing for the unlocked Pixel 2 XL with no carrier strings attached varies from CAD $1,160 to $1,299, also depending on who is selling it. It’s worth keeping in mind that although the Pixel 2 XL is normally available in two color options, most carriers and retailers in Canada only seem to offer the Just Black variant for now, whereas the Clearly White one doesn’t appear to be in stock. As for the somewhat elusive third color option, the Kinda Blue flavor is reserved solely for the smaller Pixel 2 XL and will likely remain exclusive to that Android flagship for the time being.