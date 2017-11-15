Google Pixel 2 XL Now Available In India, Starts At $1,119

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-orders in India opened on October 26, while the Pixel 2 was made available for purchase on November 1, well, it’s time for the larger Pixel 2 handset to step on the stage, the Google Pixel 2 XL. The Google Pixel 2 XL is now available for purchase in India as well, for those of you who are interested. The Google Pixel 2 XL can now be purchased in both retail stores, and online, read on.

If you’re looking to pick up the phone via an online purchase, your only choice is Flipkart, as Flipkart sells the Google Pixel 2 XL exclusively in India, as far as online sales are concerned. If you, however, want to grab it in a retail store, you can do so over at Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vijay Sales and a number of other retail stores in India. All three Google Pixel 2 XL color variants are available for purchase in India, Clearly White, Just Black and Kinda Black, and all of them sport the same price tag. Speaking of which, the Google Pixel 2 XL comes in two variants, the model with 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs. 73,000 ($1,119) in India, while you can purchase the 128GB storage variant for Rs. 82,000 ($1,257). There’s no doubt this is a rather high price tag, the Google Pixel 2 XL is quite expensive in the US, and in India, its price is considerably higher.

The Google Pixel 2 XL is Google’s flagship, it shares most of its specs with the Pixel 2, though the Pixel 2 XL is considerably larger, and its bezels are considerably thinner. This smartphone sports a dual speaker setup, we’re looking at front-facing stereo speakers here, while the phone itself is made out of metal. A fingerprint scanner is located on the back of the Google Pixel 2 XL, and the phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. The Google Pixel 2 XL sports a features a 6-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440) P-OLED display, along with 4GB of RAM. This handset comes with a 12.2-megapixel main camera, while a 3,520mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. Android 8.0 Oreo comes pre-installed on the Google Pixel 2 XL, and this phone does not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, in case you were wondering.